ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Thoughts and prayers

By Pleasanton Express Staff
Pleasanton Express
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the horrific school shooting in Uvalde last week, a friend of mine from Canada made a snide remark on Facebook about it being time for “thoughts and prayers” in the U.S. followed by several statements about gun-crazy Texans and our obsession with our rights. I wanted to share my response...

www.pleasantonexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pleasanton Express

They were smart, funny, loved

The Uvalde Leader’s front page features the faces of the 21 victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary last Tuesday in Uvalde, Texas. The article headlined, “They were smart, funny, loved”, gives us a glimpse of the lives of each. Their names are:. • Nevaeh Bravo,...
UVALDE, TX
Pleasanton Express

Summertime shenanigans

It’s almost summertime in Atascosa County and boy does it feel like it!. It has been hot, and all signs of a hot season are on the way. The evenings are cool with a touch of thick air. The locusts, or cicadas as they are properly known, are singing at night. The kids are out of school, and the snow cones and ice cream shops are selling.
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
Pleasanton Express

Gunman walked into school building unopposed

The gunman who killed 21 people inside a Uvalde elementary school walked into the unlocked building unopposed, the Department of Public Safety said in a revised statement, as reported by the Austin American- Statesman and other media sources. After the gunman crashed his grandmother’s truck in a ditch, he walked...
UVALDE, TX
Pleasanton Express

CHARLOTTE ELEMENTARY SUPPORTS UVALDE

On May 26, the staff of Charlotte Elementary School showed their support for Uvalde following the school shooting last week. “We want to invite our Charlotte community, or anyone driving by, to add maroon ribbons of their own alongside it. As a school district, we stand united and keep Robb Elementary in our thoughts and prayers,” CES Principal Laura Mikolajczyk said.
CHARLOTTE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
Uvalde, TX
Society
Local
Texas Society
City
Charlotte, TX
Pleasanton Express

Charlotte library holds community convo on mental health

With May coming to an end, the Charlotte Public Library presented their second community conversation about anxiety and mental health for Mental Health Awareness month. Nurse practitioner Kelli Garza MSN, APRN, FNP-C provided the community with information about what mental health is, anxiety, ways to get help and more. According...
CHARLOTTE, TX
Pleasanton Express

Mayor’s Message – Pleasanton

Monday we celebrated Memorial Day. The origins of Memorial Day are not exact. Before the end of the Civil War, women started decorating soldiers’ graves. On May 5, 1868, General John A. Logan proclaimed May 30 Decoration Day. This was a day for all to honor and decorate the graves of soldiers who died fighting for the country’s armed forces. Currently about 25 different cities/ communities bill that they are the origin of Memorial Day. For some, it’s a day off, but we should not forget the reason. Our community has deep roots in the military. In 1966, under President Johnson’s administration, Waterloo, New York was declared the Birthplace of Memorial Day because they had had an annual celebration since May 5, 1866, honoring veterans. In 1971, Memorial Day became a national holiday by an act of Congress.
PLEASANTON, TX
Pleasanton Express

MARCIANA BADILLO

Marciana Badillo passed away in San Antonio on Friday, May 27, 2022, at the age of 94. She was born in Los Fresnos, Texas, on July 12, 1927, to Lupe Coronado and Victoria (Reyes) Coronado. Marciana is survived by her granddaughters, Deborah Lopez (Edward) and Barbara Brieno (Michael Ely); grandsons,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Pleasanton Express

Calvary Baptist Church to provide free meals on June 8, 9

This summer, Calvary Baptist Church will once again open their hearts, as they provide free meals for the community. The church is located at 811 Oak St. in Jourdanton. Serving will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on June 8 and 9 and again on July 22 and 23. On June 8, they will serve bean and cheese tacos and sausage wraps with chips and a drink. On June 9, they will serve cheeseburgers with chips and a drink.
JOURDANTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thoughts And Prayers#Mental Health#Guns#Toys#Texans
Pleasanton Express

Poteet Lions award $23,100 in scholarships

On Thursday night, May 19, the Poteet Lions Club awarded $23,100 in scholarships to nine local graduating seniors. They also recognized two students that represented the Poteet Lions at the Lions District 2-A2 Opportunities for Youth Contest winners. These scholarship recipients are also members of the Poteet LEO Club, and...
POTEET, TX
Pleasanton Express

There are some games that will never be played…

When I was in school, my favorite subject was always history. It didn’t really matter much what kind of history. I tried to learn as much about history as I could. I was always drawn to the stories of conflicts through human history, especially the American Civil War. We still live with the effects of that war from 160 years ago to this day.
UVALDE, TX
Pleasanton Express

Garcia Farms partners with Weathered Souls

In addition to making some of the famous Poteet strawberry wine, Garcia Farms has recently added to their variety of selections. Donovan Garcia, a member of Garcia Farms, comes from a family of grand champion strawberry growers. He collaborated with Weathered Souls Brewing Company to make a new strawberry beer. The beer, which was served at the 2022 Poteet Strawberry Festival, is currently served at the Weathered Souls taproom for a limited time.
POTEET, TX
Pleasanton Express

Beef program offered

The Texas Beef Council and the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension have teamed up to present the Brush Country Beef 706 Program. This is a three part series of hands on sessions, focusing on beef quality management and marketing opportunities, is available for all beef cattle producers, to help maximize profits and have a better understanding of the production process after their cattle enter the feed yard.
LIVE OAK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Amazon
Pleasanton Express

“EAT MOR’ CHIKIN”

The Chick-fil-A SW Military Food Truck made its debut appearance at The Gypsy Moon Market on May 26. Just minutes after opening, over 80 people were lined up to “Eat Mor’ Chikin”! The food truck will be back on Saturday, June 11 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at The Gypsy Moon Market located at 107 S. Reed St. in Pleasanton.
PLEASANTON, TX
Pleasanton Express

Atascosa County Democratic Party

This weekend, I got to spend time in the company of some amazing women. Incredible, talented and fearless women. Leaders. Fellow county chairs and women seeking office. Warm, creative, generous and supportive women. Intuitive leaders. Women who love our country, our flag, our constitution, our freedoms, our democracy and believe in our institutions. Women who are thankful for those who came before us and made the world a better place, so we in turn, can shape a better future for the generations who follow. Women who understand that change takes courage to stand up and do what is right.
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
Pleasanton Express

ASCO, JPD take down escaped convict who murdered family

VIDEO CREDIT: Pleasanton Express Cade Andrews and Jack Garcia. Gonzalo Artemio Lopez, 46, an escaped convict was captured, shot and killed last night in Jourdanton. A massive state-wide search was underway for Lopez who had shot and killed a family of five in Centerville, Tx, Thursday. The family included one adult and four children.
JOURDANTON, TX
Pleasanton Express

Atascosa County Republican Party

Here we are at the beginning of summer. Today, as I am writing this, it is Memorial Day. Probably the most misunderstood holiday that we celebrate. Many people don’t know the history of Memorial Day and to them it is just the mark of the beginning of summer. A day for cookouts and the beginning of family vacations. But in reality Memorial Day is a day to remember those who gave their lives in battle to protect our freedom. Freedom that allows us to enjoy those cookouts and spend time with our friends and family.
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
Pleasanton Express

SoTex Farms has deep festival ties

The owners and growers of SoTex Farms in Poteet, Joanna Garcia and Pat West Jr. won Reserve Grand Champion at the Poteet Strawberry Festival. Their Camarosa berries brought in a total of $11,600 at this year’s auction. West is a Poteet native with strong ties to the festival. His...
POTEET, TX
Pleasanton Express

Out and About

Applications accepted Wednesday, June 1 and Monday, June 6 from 9 a.m.-12 noon at Pleasanton UMC Fellowship Hall, 420 N. Main St. in Pleasanton. Applicants must be 60 or older and have photo ID. School’s Out for Summer Golf Tourney and Auctions. Presented by Pleasanton ISD Education Foundation. Friday,...
PLEASANTON, TX
Pleasanton Express

EAGLE PRIDE

The Pleasanton Eagle football captains present Sarah Mann with the jersey in honor of late superintendent Dr. Matthew Mann. The players carried the jersey with them to the coin toss prior to the third round playoff game against Fredericksburg last November. The captains gave the jersey to Mrs. Mann at the Pleasanton Sports Award Ceremony on May 23. Shown from L-R are Cade Mitchell, Peyton Eichman, Sarah Mann, Joel Arrevalo and JJ Lopez. See 2C for more on the Pleasanton Sports Awards as well as the award ceremonies for Charlotte, McMullen County and Poteet.
PLEASANTON, TX
Pleasanton Express

Atascosa County A&M Club announces scholarship recipients

Each year, the Atascosa County A&M Club hosts their annual Sporting Clays Event at the Buck Horn Creek Ranch. This event is a scholarship fundraiser for local high school graduates attending Texas A&M University in College Station. The Atascosa County A&M Club would like to thank all of the sponsors and participants who help make these awards possible.
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy