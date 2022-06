Here we are at the beginning of summer. Today, as I am writing this, it is Memorial Day. Probably the most misunderstood holiday that we celebrate. Many people don’t know the history of Memorial Day and to them it is just the mark of the beginning of summer. A day for cookouts and the beginning of family vacations. But in reality Memorial Day is a day to remember those who gave their lives in battle to protect our freedom. Freedom that allows us to enjoy those cookouts and spend time with our friends and family.

