The Pleasanton Eagle football captains present Sarah Mann with the jersey in honor of late superintendent Dr. Matthew Mann. The players carried the jersey with them to the coin toss prior to the third round playoff game against Fredericksburg last November. The captains gave the jersey to Mrs. Mann at the Pleasanton Sports Award Ceremony on May 23. Shown from L-R are Cade Mitchell, Peyton Eichman, Sarah Mann, Joel Arrevalo and JJ Lopez. See 2C for more on the Pleasanton Sports Awards as well as the award ceremonies for Charlotte, McMullen County and Poteet.

PLEASANTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO