Celebrate school being out by signing up for the eighth annual Pleasanton ISD Education Foundation School’s Out for Summer Golf Tournament and Auctions. This year, there will be a live and online auction. All are encouraged to register and bid on the great items that have been donated. There is also a button to make donations to the foundation. The site is ready for bidding now so please visit: pisdef2022. ggo.bid/bidding/packagebrowse. The live auction will be held during the awards ceremony after the tournament.

PLEASANTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO