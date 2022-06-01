ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

97 percent in Arizona poll concerned by rising gas prices

By Monique Beals
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
The overwhelming majority of Arizonans are concerned about rising gas prices, according to a new poll out Wednesday.

The Arizona Public Opinion Pulse survey by OH Predictive Insights (OHPI) showed that 97 percent of Arizona voters say they are concerned by gas prices.

Additionally, 91 percent of Arizonans participating in the survey said they expected the already high gas prices to rise again a month from now.

Only 9 percent said they expect prices to be the same or lower.

In terms of blame, the poll found that 36 percent of respondents blamed rising gas prices on President Biden, 26 percent blamed oil companies and 23 percent blamed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The survey also found that 4 in 5 respondents said they were concerned about supply shortages.

“The long-term anticipated impacts from the pandemic are surfacing as it globally disrupts the supply chain, heightening concern for Arizonans as supply shortage continues to burden virtually everyone, “ Mike Noble, OHPI chief of research, said in a statement.

“With statistically all Arizona voters [97 percent] concerned with gas prices and 80 percent concerned with supply shortages, it is clear that pocketbook issues are a national, bipartisan pain point that must be tackled by leadership heading into this pivotal midterm election,” Noble added.

The survey was conducted May 9-16 and included 938 registered voters in Arizona. It has a margin of error of 3.3 percentage points.

The results come as gas prices have hit record highs and continue to climb after already surging significantly earlier this year when governments turned away energy supplies from Moscow amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

As of Wednesday, the average gas price in Arizona was $4.973 per gallon, above the national average of $4.671, according to the American Automobile Association.

