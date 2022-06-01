Mars Boys Lacrosse rolls on in PIAA First Round

Leonard Dale Fry, 81, of Butler went home to be with his Lord and Savior (John 14:6) on June 2, 2022. He was born June 18, 1940 in Rayburn Twp, Pa to the late Robert and Harriet Fry. Dale served his Lord through singing in choir, driving children’s church buses, and whatever else was needed. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Dale enjoyed hunting, fishing, softball, and spending time outdoors. He graduated from Butler High School and Tech School. He Honorably served his country in the US Air Force from 1959-1963. He is survived by his wife Faith Fry; 2 sons Douglas (Claudia) and Timothy (Selena) Fry; 5 grandchildren, Zachary, Rachel, Brennan, Cienna, and Titus Fry; and 2 great grandchildren Chloe and Clayton Fry. Dale was preceded in death by his first wife Nancy Jane Fry. A special thanks to the Butler Memorial Hospital in caring for our loved one in this difficult time. Family and friends received on Monday, June 6, 2022 from 5-7 PM at the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. A prayer service will immediately follow in the funeral home. Burial will be held privately.

BUTLER, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO