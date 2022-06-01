ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mars, PA

Mars Boys Lacrosse rolls on in PIAA First Round

By Bob Cupp
 3 days ago

–The Mars Boys defeated Cocalico 18-2 last night...

Seneca Valley Softball wins WPIAL championship

–The Seneca Valley Softball team defeated North Allegheny 9-5 in the Class 6A title game. Maddie Gross and Lexie Hames both had home runs in the game, as the Raiders took their first WPIAL championship since 1999. Hames also pitched a complete game with six strikeouts. The state tournament is up next.
SENECA, PA
South Butler Seniors Set For Commencement

Friday marks the last day of school and graduation at the South Butler County School District. Students will only have a half-day of class at both the secondary and elementary levels. It comes at a time that Knoch High School is dealing with an uptick in COVID cases—with 13 cases...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Weekend Hike At Moraine’s Glacier Ridge

Area residents are invited out to Moraine State Park this weekend to enjoy an interesting hike. Saturday’s Glacier Ridge Shoreline Hike will begin at 10 a.m. at the 528 Boat Launch. The two and a half mile hike over moderate terrain will conclude around 12:30 p.m. Park staff will...
PORTERSVILLE, PA
Leonard Dale Fry

Leonard Dale Fry, 81, of Butler went home to be with his Lord and Savior (John 14:6) on June 2, 2022. He was born June 18, 1940 in Rayburn Twp, Pa to the late Robert and Harriet Fry. Dale served his Lord through singing in choir, driving children’s church buses, and whatever else was needed. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Dale enjoyed hunting, fishing, softball, and spending time outdoors. He graduated from Butler High School and Tech School. He Honorably served his country in the US Air Force from 1959-1963. He is survived by his wife Faith Fry; 2 sons Douglas (Claudia) and Timothy (Selena) Fry; 5 grandchildren, Zachary, Rachel, Brennan, Cienna, and Titus Fry; and 2 great grandchildren Chloe and Clayton Fry. Dale was preceded in death by his first wife Nancy Jane Fry. A special thanks to the Butler Memorial Hospital in caring for our loved one in this difficult time. Family and friends received on Monday, June 6, 2022 from 5-7 PM at the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. A prayer service will immediately follow in the funeral home. Burial will be held privately.
BUTLER, PA
Mars, PA
Sports
City
Mars, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Warren L. “Sonny” Pickett

Warren L. “Sonny” Pickett, 94, of Butler, Pennsylvania, passed away on May 30, 2022, at the VA Butler Healthcare. He was born April 3, 1928, in East Butler, Pennsylvania to the late Tracy Paul Pickett and the late Vera Grace Love Pickett Smith. Sonny graduated from Butler High...
BUTLER, PA
Wingfest Returns To Beacon

Hundreds of chicken wing lovers will be flocking to Renfrew this weekend for an annual competition. Wingfest is happening this Sunday at the Beacon Hotel. The annual event brings a variety of restaurants, bars, and sauce makers together as they compete for the crown in three different categories—most creative, hottest, and best overall.
RENFREW, PA
Some Homes Without Power After Wednesday Evening Storms

Damage was fairly limited after some stormy weather hit the area last night. According to First Energy, just over 40 homes are without power this morning in Butler County. The winds began to pick up around 7 p.m. followed by some heavy rain at times throughout the evening. The Butler...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Mona Grace McClure Hegburg

Mona Grace McClure Hegburg, 94, of Chicora, formerly of Sugarcreek Twp., Armstrong Co., passed away Wednesday afternoon, June 1, 2022 at Quality Life Services in Sugarcreek Twp., Armstrong Co. Mona was born on June 10, 1927 in Sugarcreek Twp. She was the youngest daughter of the late Thomas Harvey Bradshaw...
CHICORA, PA
Route 8 Crash Results In Thursday Afternoon Traffic Backups

A crash in Penn Township caused traffic delays Thursday afternoon. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly after 4 p.m. for the accident on Route 8 South at the intersection with Airport Road. Crews from Penn Township were among those responding to find two vehicles with front...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Longtime Realtor Ed Shields Dies In Crash

A longtime realtor died in a crash yesterday afternoon in Penn Township. The Butler County Coroner confirmed to our newsroom that 86-year-old Ed Shields died in a two vehicle accident on Route 8 South. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly after 4 p.m. for the accident...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Police Searching For Suspects In Grove City Playground Vandalism

Police in neighboring Mercer County are asking for help finding those responsible for an incident of vandalism last weekend. According to Grove City Police, the criminal mischief occurred on Saturday (5/28) around 6 p.m. at the playground located at the intersection of Terrace Avenue and West Washington Boulevard. Three juveniles...
GROVE CITY, PA
Connoquenessing Twp. Resident Named New Dairy Princess

Butler County has a new Dairy Princess. 19-year-old Brooklyn Peters of Connoquenessing Township was named as the new princess for 2022-23. She has been involved in farming since childhood, showing dairy cows and market lambs with her family’s farm. She currently attends Butler County Community College and works at...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
One Sent To Hospital In Connoquenessing Crash

We’ve learned more information about a two vehicle crash Wednesday that delayed traffic in Connoquenessing Township. State police say 36-year-old Nathan Geibel of Lyndora was driving north on Whitestown Road at the intersection with Evans City Road around 8 a.m. when he was hit by another car. Police say...
CONNOQUENESSING, PA
Threat That Closed BC3 Campus Determined Not Credible

A threat that resulted in the closure of the Butler County Community College main campus Friday morning has been deemed not credible. A news release stated that several BC3 employees received a threat by email Friday morning and college officials initiated an emergency response. Law enforcement authorities determined that the...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Red Cross Urging Awareness Of National Safety Month

June is National Safety Month and the American Red Cross is offering tips to remind people to stay safe when spending time in the water or caring for pets. They encourage people to always swim with a buddy in designated areas under lifeguard supervision, and learn how to swim through water safety and age-appropriate swimming courses, as well as first aid and CPR classes.
BUTLER, PA
Butler Twp. Police Warn Of USPS Scam

Butler Township Police are warning of a scam circulating the area. They say one resident called police after they received a text message from an unknown number asking for additional money to deliver a package which was not labeled properly. Police say the U.S. Postal Service does not send text...
BUTLER, PA

