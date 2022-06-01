Arrest made after Lehigh Acres man is shot while serving hot dogs at roadside stand

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. (WBBH) – A suspect has been arrested in connection to the shooting of a Lehigh Acres man known as “The Hot Dog Guy,” in what his family calls a random act of violence Tuesday.

25-year-old James Gonzalez was later arrested for the shooting. He is facing charges of aggravated battery and resisting & obstructing officers. He is expected back in court on July 5.

The victim, 27-year-old Kelvis Maiguel, was shot Tuesday afternoon while working his hot dog stand at the corner of Homestead Road and Milwaukee Boulevard, family members said.

Gonzalez was taken into custody after a deputy patrolling the area heard gunshots and saw him running near a wooded area.

A perimeter was set up and a K9 deputy was able to stop the 25-year-old before he was taken to the Lee County Jail.

“My brother’s a good-hearted person,” said Alfred Maiguel, the victim’s little brother. “He’s the best person I know, man. I literally look up to him like there’s no tomorrow.”

That’s what made this so hard for Alfredo to wrap his head around. Why would someone shoot his brother?

“He basically got shot here off of nothing,” he said.

Kelvis has set up shop at the corner for the past year, operating Ceberiano’s Hot Dogs & More with his mother.

Although he’s been working the corner for a while, there aren’t too many people who know him by name.

“When I come home from work, I’m always stopped at the corner and I’m like, ‘Hi Mr. Hot Dog Guy,’” said Lisa Blanton.

Courtesy of: Ceberiano’s Hot Dogs & More

Kelvis was doing what he loves when someone shot him in the chest Tuesday afternoon. His little brother says he’s doing okay, but he still needs surgery.

“Hopefully, if everything goes right, he will be making a full recovery,” Alfredo said.

This could’ve been a lot worse though. According to Alfredo, his big brother had a big her with him: his fiance Ellie.

“She’s the one that actually went ahead and literally stood up like, ‘Hey guys! Hey! Help!’”

The family said Lee County Sheriff’s deputies did arrest the person who shot Kelvis. NBC2 is still working to confirm who that is.

In the meantime, this family is left to deal with what they call another senseless act of violence.

“In the end of the day, nobody deserves to get shot like that,” Alfredo said.

Count on NBC2 for the latest updates on this developing story.