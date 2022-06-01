ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

2022 Atlantic Hurricane season begins

By Nicole Phillips
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) – June 1 marks the first day of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season. The season will run from June 1st through November 30 with the peak in early to mid September.

2022 Atlantic Tropical Names

According to NOAA, the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season has a 65% chance of being above normal with 14-21 named storms. NOAA expects 3-6 of those storms to become a major hurricane (category 3 or greater).

2022 Hurricane Outlook
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

