ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Can there ever be a musical 'savior' again?

By Ja'han Jones
MSNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ve been re-listening to Kendrick Lamar’s latest album, “Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers,” a good amount lately. It goes hard!. One track that's garnered a lot of attention in recent weeks is titled “Savior” and begins with this admonition about following performers....

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

During times of hopelessness and despair, how do we push forward?

Trymaine Lee: There's an unbearable weight that many of us are carrying right now. Archival Recording: (Inaudible) issues as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Archival Recording: (Inaudible) post it online. Archival Recording: Supreme Court has delivered another blow to the Voting Rights Act. Archival Recording: The explosive leak of...
POLITICS
MSNBC

Tony Nominee Lileana Blain-Cruz on the 'familiar chaos' that led to her remake of "The Skin of Our Teeth"

Lileana Blain-Cruz is one of three black women to ever be nominated for a Tony Award in the "best direction of a play" category. She nabbed that nomination for her directorial debut at the Lincoln Center Theater, breathing new life into the 1942 classic "The Skin of Our Teeth" by Thornton Wilder. She joins MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez to discuss what led to remake and the power of featuring a nearly all-black cast.June 5, 2022.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Marley
Person
Ted Gioia
Person
Kendrick Lamar
Person
Nina Simone
MSNBC

Jodi Picoult: “Fiction is a really important tool”

On this week’s #VelshiBannedBookClub, the prolific Jodi Picoult joins us to talk about her tragically relevant novel “Nineteen Minutes,” referring to the amount of time it takes the novel’s school shooter to kill 10 people. The story is told from a place of healing. The reader is not asked to feel compassion for the shooter, but the story lays bare the bullying, taunts, and complicated family dynamics that help to explain the “why”. On the one hand, the novel is quintessentially Picoult. It is compelling, absorbing, and ferociously readable. On the other hand, it grapples with serious themes like vengeance versus justice, and appearance versus reality. Since its writing, school shootings have become, sadly, part of the very fabric of the American school system. This is true for every parent and student regardless of race or socioeconomic status. Books like “Nineteen Minutes” can be a valuable tool – a “resource” as the National Coalition Against Censorship said -- to work through emotions, thoughts, and concerns surrounding this all-too-real issue for parents and students alike.June 5, 2022.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Variety

Kevin Chu to be Honored at Taipei Festival – Global Bulletin

Click here to read the full article. OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION The Taipei Film Festival has named prolific writer-director-producer Kevin Chu (aka Chu Yen-ping) as the recipient of its Outstanding Contribution Award. During the 1980s and the 1990s, Chu made many popular memorable commercial films and discovered several promising new actors — Chu wrote the script of “Never Too Late to Repent” and won the best screenplay award at the Asia Pacific Film Festival. After that, Chu made this directorial debut, “The Clown and the Swan,” which was a critically-acclaimed box office success in which comedy actor Hsu Pu-liao established his name. “Chu single-handedly maintained the...
WORLD
InsideHook

A Harrowing Climbing Documentary Is Now the Luxury Vacation of a Lifetime

The scenes we see on the silver screen have long served as inspiration for where we choose to travel. Movies like Sideways put California’s Santa Ynez Valley wine country on the map; Lost in Translation made us want to see Tokyo; and Leonardo DiCaprio’s The Beach took unknown Ko Phi Phi Le island and made it so popular that the Thai government had to close it for three years to allow its collapsing environment time to recover. But for travel inspiration that goes beyond staying in the same hotel or walking on the same stretch of sand as a famous actor, why not try documentaries?
MOVIES
MSNBC

What the Johnny Depp trial verdict suggests about the future of #MeToo

Renowned PhD Economist who called the 2008 crash makes next major prediction: "Stranger than 2020" Randy Jackson: This 3 Minute Routine Helps Empty My Bowels. Gronk's Favorite "Dressy" Shoes Feel Like Walking On Clouds. thepennyhoarder.com /. When Money Is Tight, These 7 Resources Will Help Nearly Everyone. Forge Of Empires...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy