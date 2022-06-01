ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon County, PA

Lebanon County woman sentenced to life without parole for death of 12-year-old boy

By Taylor Tosheff, Lauren Rude
 4 days ago

LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lebanon County woman convicted for the death of a 12-year-old boy was sentenced on Wednesday morning to life in prison without parole along with 10 to 20 years served on top of that. The judge at Wednesday morning’s sentence said, however, that it will never be enough justice.

In March, Kimberly Mauerer was found guilty of homicide in the 2020 death of Max Schollenberger . Maurer had been supposedly acting as the boy’s mother figure.

On the day of Schollenberger’s death, Annville Township Police were called to the home on White Oak Street for a reporter of a deceased boy. The doctor who completed the autopsy says he believes Schollenberger died of a combination of blunt force trauma to the head, malnutrition, and starvation.

In September of 2020, four months after Schollenberger’s death, authorities accused his father, Scott Schollenberger , and Maurer of keeping the young boy in a dark room for years, starving him and beating him while treating their other children well. Scott pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Despite Maurer’s attorneys’ efforts to argue that the boy’s father orchestrated the abuse and death, Maurer was found guilty and the Lebanon County District Attorney says Maurer faces an automatic life sentence without the possibility of parole.

New Annville playground named in memory of child

In Maurer’s sentencing hearing, the judge said the two acted together and either one could have stopped the torture. Lebanon County District Attorney Pier Fess Graf called the boy’s death slow and torturous.

“We’re sitting here over two years out after the death of this little boy, the condition of that room, the way he died, the manner in which he died, everything she took from him and you saw it again today, there hasn’t been a single tear of remorse for Maxwell. For herself, yes, for him, none,” Graf said. “I think we have as good of an outcome as we can get, but it’s not justice. There is no justice in this, there’s no bringing this child back, there’s no undoing what occurred.”

She also said that she believes Maurer’s attorneys will appeal the sentencing.

Maurer walking into the courthouse:

Schollenberger’s death impacted the entire community. In May of this year, it was announced that a new playground is coming to Annville Elementary School to honor the boy.

Through the support of two state senators, the Annville-Cleona School District was able to get a grant to build Max’s Place Playground. The district hopes to have the playground installed for the start of the 2022-2023 school year.

Comments / 14

phuck your feelings
4d ago

unacceptable!! she took the life of an innocent child yet she will get taken care of and fed for the rest of hers??

Reply(1)
13
boop5
4d ago

I just heard on the news her lawyer wants to do a appeal. Really 😪 😪 are you kidding. What her and the father did to that poor boy,needs the jail time for life.

Reply
6
Karen Harris
4d ago

May God bless and cradle that poor boy in his loving arms for eternity.. Taking another life solves nothing but pain for her family. They are not responsible for what she did. She will spend the rest of her life in the hands of prisoners that despise a child killer. Her life will be miserable and she deserves it !!!

Reply
4
