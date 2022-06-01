Remy Battery Company acquires Waukesha’s Challenger Battery

WAUKESHA — Waukesha State Bank, a community bank with 14 locations in Waukesha County, has hired Tim Lammers as a mortgage consultant. Lammers will be responsible for originating mortgage loans, which includes meeting with prospects, taking mortgage applications, counseling borrowers and developing relationships with Realtors, builders, financial service providers and various community groups. “We are excited to welcome Tim to the Waukesha State Bank mortgage lending team,” stated Robert B. Helvey, Waukesha State Bank senior vice president – mortgage lending manager. “His mortgage experience is a great addition as we expand our mortgage customer base.”
Comments / 0