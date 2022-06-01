ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Remy Battery Company acquires Waukesha’s Challenger Battery

By Freeman Staff
Greater Milwaukee Today
 3 days ago

WAUKESHA — Remy Battery Company, established in 1931, which specializes in batteries, cables, and battery accessories has acquired Challenger Battery, established in 1952 and which also specializes in...

Greater Milwaukee Today

TDS Telecom to build high-speed fiber internet network in New Berlin

NEW BERLIN — TDS Telecommunications LLC announced it is expanding its presence in Waukesha County with an all-fiber, high-speed internet network in New Berlin that will serve thousands of homes and businesses. According to a TDS press release, the network will include up to 2Gigabit residential internet, and up...
NEW BERLIN, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Dollhouse and Miniature Show

Dollhouse and Miniature show runs 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 4th at the Waukesha County Expo Center, 1000 Northview Center, Waukesha. Event features miniature dealers from across the country with handmade and unique miniatures for dollhouses, fairy gardens and themes.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Berg Management ‘reconsidering financials’ for downtown Waukesha apartments

WAUKESHA — Berg Management is reconsidering financials for a proposed 77-unit apartment along the Barstow Street hill next to City Hall. The proposed development went before the Redevelopment Authority in January. The plan is for a development to be located on the corner of Northwest Barstow Street and East North Street. The land is on one parcel at the top of the steep Barstow Street hill and one parcel at the bottom — an approximately 45-foot drop. The parcel on the top of the hill, which once was City Hall Parking, is excess land owned by the city. The parcel at the hill’s bottom is owned by Berg Management.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Harley-Davidson to restart Wisconsin, Pennsylvania plants

MILWAUKEE — Harley-Davidson is set to reopen plants in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania after sorting out issues with a supplier. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Friday that the motorcycle manufacturer plans to restart plants in Menomonee Falls, Wis., and York, Penn., on Monday. The company suspended operations at the plants...
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha County to consider phasing out Huber Facility program

WAUKESHA — Waukesha County officials are considering phasing out the Huber Facility Release program, a work release program for people convicted of crimes in the county. Waukesha County Sheriff Eric Severson said there’s a lot to the decision-making process of running the Huber program and maintaining two correctional facilities — the Huber Facility and the county jail.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Tips to save money at the pump this summer

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Despite current gas prices, Americans are hitting the road this summer, and it's looking like a summer vacation will cost you a pretty penny. CBS 58 was joined by auto expert Mike Caudill, to talk about tips on how you can save at the pump.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha State Bank hires Lammers as mortgage consultant

WAUKESHA — Waukesha State Bank, a community bank with 14 locations in Waukesha County, has hired Tim Lammers as a mortgage consultant. Lammers will be responsible for originating mortgage loans, which includes meeting with prospects, taking mortgage applications, counseling borrowers and developing relationships with Realtors, builders, financial service providers and various community groups. “We are excited to welcome Tim to the Waukesha State Bank mortgage lending team,” stated Robert B. Helvey, Waukesha State Bank senior vice president – mortgage lending manager. “His mortgage experience is a great addition as we expand our mortgage customer base.”
WAUKESHA, WI
Urban Milwaukee

City Selling Harbor District Development Site

The Department of City Development is seeking someone to develop a vacant lot that sits at the gateway to Komatsu Mining‘s South Harbor Campus and UW-Milwaukee’s School of Freshwater Sciences. The rectangular 2.03-acre site is the last parcel available in the Freshwater Plaza development. Immediately to its north...
MILWAUKEE, WI
westbendcurrent.com

The Case of the Missing Bubblers

The mystery of the disappearing water fountains has been solved. After a group of water fountains on West Bend High Schools’ second floor suddenly went missing a few weeks ago, students were curious to know what had happened. They were surprised when they found empty spaces in the hallways instead of the familiar water fountains that existed near each restroom.
WEST BEND, WI
CBS Minnesota

Woman Arrested In WI For Driving Under The Influence With 4 Kids In Car

ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WCCO) – A woman was arrested in western Wisconsin Friday evening for allegedly driving under the influence with four children in the car. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, dispatch received a complaint about a car driving erratically, westwards on Interstate 94 in St. Croix County. A trooper saw the car and stopped it around 8:30 p.m. The 27-year-old woman from Milwaukee was driving with four children in the car, who were as old as 10 years old and as young as 2 years old. A field sobriety test determined she was driving the car while impaired, the state patrol says. She was arrested and taken to a local hospital for a chemical test. She’ll be taken to St. Croix County Jail and held on charges of operating a motor vehicle while impaired with minors in the car, lane deviation, having no insurance, and open intoxicants.
Greater Milwaukee Today

Pay raises for Oconomowoc city employees being compensated “below market value” to be considered by Common Council

OCONOMOWOC — Among other agenda items, pay raises for some city employees is a topic of consideration at Tuesday's Common Council meeting. Agenda documents from Director of Human Resources Tony Posnik say that bringing in and retaining motivated, qualified employees has become increasingly difficult in the current workplace economy. The information was released in an agenda packet on Thursday.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Q985

This Hidden Tiki-Themed Resort In Wisconsin Is A Beach-Lovers Dream

If you are looking for a unique beach experience that doesn't involve a plane ride or an absurd drive you will want to visit this tiki-themed beach resort I found by accident. Two summers ago a group of friends and I were headed to a waterpark we had heard about in Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin.
Greater Milwaukee Today

Oconomowoc Lake home sells for $6.7M

OCONOMOWOC LAKE — Unique style. Beautiful views. Pristine waters. The attributes of a lake home at 4475 Sawyer Road in Oconomowoc Lake got one Oconomowoc couple so excited that they bought the home for $6.7 million before it even went on the market. Jon Spheeris, owner of Coldwell Banker...
OCONOMOWOC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Kewaskum Floral under new ownership

KEWASKUM — Amanda Strassburg, AIFD, CFD has been working in flower shops for over 20 years. Currently, she owns Consider the Lilies in West Bend, but come next fall she will be running two flower shops now that she owns Kewaskum Floral. “I’m really excited to build upon the...
KEWASKUM, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin farm raising different kind of livestock

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. — A group of farmers in Dodge County turned a dairy barn into a place to hold a different kind of livestock. Lush Farms produces a product people can use to fertilize their gardens. That product comes from the animals they raise: worms. “It’s nature’s way...
DODGE COUNTY, WI

