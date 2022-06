A.L. “Mac” Wynn Jr., 95, of Emerson passed away Saturday, June 4, 2022 at Wentworth Place in Magnolia. Mac was one of 12 children born to Arthur Lafayette Wynn Sr. and Lida Lucinda (Bailey) Wynn. He was born on October 27, 1926 in Emerson. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during World War II, starting the year the war ended in 1945, through 1946. He was employed for 36 years at Alumax where he was a die repairman and a member of First Baptist Church in Emerson. He was an avid and excellent gardener where he won many awards, and loved hunting, fishing, camping, and anything that included his family.

EMERSON, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO