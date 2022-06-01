More than 100 lbs of marijuana seized in Hardeman County

HARDEMAN COUNTY ( KFDX/KJTL ) — Two men are in the Hardeman County jail after being found with more than 100 pounds of marijuana.

According to Hardeman County Sheriff Pat Laughery, Deputy Marlow initiated a traffic stop Tuesday morning.

During the traffic stop, a probable cause search resulted in the arrest of two males in possession of marijuana over 50 pounds but less than 2,000 pounds.

Photo from Hardeman County Sheriff Pat Laughery

In total, the marijuana weighed 105 pounds. The bonds for both suspects were set at $15,000 each.

