Two people have died after a shooting in Horry County, according to the coroner’s office.

The county’s police department responded to gunshots in the Red Bluff Crossroads about 2 p.m., Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler said.

Fowler said Kalik Conn, 19, from the Longs area and Jeremiah Dicker, 20, from Columbia, SC are the victims.

An autopsy will be performed this week.

The department is investigating.