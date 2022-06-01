ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guntersville, AL

Eagle Scout helps local fire department get helipad

By Zach Hester
 3 days ago

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A fire department in Northeast Alabama welcomed a new helipad thanks to the dedication of a very ambitious Eagle Scout.

Guntersville native and Eagle Scout Thomas Miller announced in October that his Eagle Scout project would be the construction of a helipad at the Alder Springs Volunteer Fire Department, according to a Facebook post from Air Evac Lifeteam 32.

The helipad officially opened on Sunday, May 29 with a ribbon-cutting and first landing.

Alder Springs Volunteer Fire Department

“I want to take a moment and thank our community, county, cities, and each and everyone that had a part in the helicopter pad,” said Alder Springs Fire Chief James Edwards. “It truly means a lot to the Alder Springs Fire Department [and] Station 41, and the community of Alder Springs.”

Miller told News 19 that the framing of the helipad was done by Jodie Hogland at Legacy Concrete and the concrete was poured by Kirkpatrick of Guntersville. The construction of the project started in April.

“This project idea came from two Eagle Scouts at the Fire Department and has been in the works for just over a year now,” Miller said. “I chose this project because I wanted to make a lasting impact on my community.”

According to Air Evac 32, the new helipad allows emergency services to get to rural parts of Marshall County that were previously only accessible by ground.

To learn more about the Alder Springs Volunteer Fire Department, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

