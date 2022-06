MONSON, Maine — A special project that has been in the works for four years was unveiled in Monson on Memorial Day to remember those who have served their country. “Monson sent over 140 people to the Civil War, as well as all the other wars, and those names will be forgotten if not put on a monument such as this. And they shouldn’t be,” Dawn Macpherson-Allen of the Monson Bicentennial Committee said.

MONSON, ME ・ 3 DAYS AGO