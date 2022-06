As prices for food and gasoline and most everything climb more and more folks are having to do things they have never done before like go to a food pantry to supplement their food stuffs. Inflation hits us all but many who don’t have all the means to overcome are affected ever so greater and must take steps they never thought they’d have to. Local pantry’s like the Aurora Area interfaith Food Pantry, the Marie Wilkinson Food Pantry and Loaves and Fishes are all in need of help stocking their shelves. The demand on them has increased so much over the past few years with the pandemic and now seems to be even greater again.

AURORA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO