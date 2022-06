The death toll of a ferry sinking in Indonesian waters rose to 19 on Monday, after a 10-day search and rescue operation was called off, authorities said. "We are calling off the search because there are no signs that more victims could be found," local search and rescue chief Djunaidi, who like many Indonesians goes by one name, told AFP. The ship's captain, who survived the sinking, was named last week as a suspect for transporting passengers without the necessary permit and the ship's owner was named as a suspect for hiring crew without the proper qualifications, local media reported.

