Austin, TX

Man arrested after security guard shot outside Austin nightclub

 4 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A security guard is recovering, and a man is in the Travis County Jail after a shooting at a northeast Austin club early Saturday morning.

Austin police said Denzel Hardman , 28, shot and wounded a security guard at Club Lobos on the northbound service road of Interstate 35. That’s just northeast of East Rundberg Lane.

According to the arrest affidavit, Hardman was at an album release party at the club. The affidavit said the club hired the guard to provide security.

Officers went to the club around 1:38 a.m. after a report of someone being shot in the parking lot.

The guard told police Hardman appeared intoxicated and refused to go. The affidavit said Hardman fought with another security guard. Hardman then grabbed a gun from a backpack.

The security guard who was shot said he tackled Hardman to stop him from shooting into the crowd. Police said Hardman then shot the guard in the left thigh.

According to a family member, Hardman shot the security guard when the guard charged toward Hardman.

Hardman faces a second-degree felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Hardman was booked into the Travis County Jail on $60,000 bond Saturday morning.

This is the second shooting to occur at Club Lobos in May 2022.

from TX lol
4d ago

Anytime you pull a gun out while intoxicated at a bar expect to be put in jail and if security is present they will do their job and defend themselves and protect others. As soon as he pulled the gun out he became a threat to the patrons and the guard. This security officer did his job and he made a choice to perform his duty. If the company attempt to hold it against him they deserve to lose all their contracts and pay this man for damages.

