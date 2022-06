Mark LeMoult, executive chef of the Field Club of Greenwich, was killed on May 23 in an automobile collision in Westport. He was 59 years old. LeMoult was born in Bronxville and raised in Westport, where attended Staples High School. He graduated from the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park and worked in several notable restaurants including Café Christina in Westport, the Hudson River Club and Rainbow Room in New York City and Tamarack Country Club in Greenwich.

