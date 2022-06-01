BMW M Gets Radical New Logo Design

Recently, while driving past a Mitsubishi dealership here in California, my wife expressed surprise. "I thought Mitsubishi was gone," she said, "What cars do they sell?" Then I, someone who writes about cars for a living, needed a bit of a think to come up with the Outlander, which is just one of five vehicles the brand still sells in the US. That brought up the question: What else is on sale that people have largely forgotten about? The list is surprisingly long, and not necessarily because they're bad cars. Some don't have a large market here in the US but sell well in other countries. Some, of course, have been ruined by outdated models that ruined the nameplate to the point that a new generation struggles to compete in its class even if it's good, like the Mitsubishi Outlander. Others are simply let down by lackluster marketing, and some have simply been done dirty by brand loyalty blinding potential customers.

