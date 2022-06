They were once the two most powerful men in global football, until being banned by Fifa’s ethics committee in 2015 over a secret payment of two million Swiss francs (£1.65m at the current exchange rate). Now, after a seven-year investigation, that same payment will lead to Sepp Blatter and Michel Platini finally stepping into the Swiss federal criminal court this week, facing fraud, embezzlement and other corruption charges.

