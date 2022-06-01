Texas leads nation in unrepaired recalled airbags

More than 1.24 million vehicles in Texas – spanning all makes and models – have unrepaired, recalled airbags, according to CheckToProtect.org, a project of the National Safety Council and auto manufacturers.

When exposed over time to heat and humidity, defective airbags can transform from life-saving to life-threatening devices. In a crash, they could rupture and cause injury or death.

Photo: Getty Images

The nationwide Check to Protect campaign has designated June as Airbag Recall Repair Month in Texas to encourage drivers of all vehicles in the state to investigate their recall status.

To check for recalls, see CheckToProtect.org and enter a license plate number or vehicle identification number.

Owners of vehicles with airbag recalls should follow the provided link to find a nearby authorized dealership and schedule a repair. Recall repairs are always free at authorized dealerships, regardless of who is the vehicle's registered owner.

Repairs can take as little as 30 minutes, and many dealers provide complimentary transportation while vehicles are being repaired. Others have mobile repair services that perform the airbag fix at driver's home or workplace.

Texans whose Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep or Ram vehicle has an unrepaired airbag recall are eligible for a $50 prepaid Mastercard if they get their airbag fixed during June.