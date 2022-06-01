ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, WV

Second summer term at Concord University begins June 27th

By Tyler Barker
 4 days ago
ATHENS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – There’s still time to register for classes at Concord University this summer! While the First Summer Term is currently underway, the Second Summer Term begins Monday, June 27 and continues through Friday, July 29.

Both undergraduate and graduate courses are available. Information on summer courses offered at Concord is available by visiting https://apps.concord.edu/courses. Academic calendars are available here.

Please note that all undergraduate summer classes for 2022 are being offered at in-state rates. All fees will still apply. The last day to register, add courses, or pay fees for the Second Summer Term is Wednesday, June 29. Questions about financial aid for the summer term should be directed to the Financial Aid Office at 304-384-6069 or financialaid@concord.edu

For additional information about registering for summer classes at Concord University click here. Students interested in applying to Concord University may call 1-888-384-5249 or visit www.concord.edu/apply.

