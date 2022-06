BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Mich — The crash that killed a 45-year-old man in Batavia Township was still being investigated. According to the Branch County Sheriff's Office, a motorcycle, driven by the victim was traveling eastbound on W. Chicago Road in Batavia Township around 4:00 p.m. Friday. The motorcyclist crossed the center line and collided with the back of a pickup truck heading in the opposite direction, according to a release. The impact launched the motorcyclist from the bike.

BRANCH COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO