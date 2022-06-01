ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Omaha Garage Fire Cause Determined

iheart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOmaha Fire Investigators say a fire near 49th and K Streets is an accident. It was in a detached garage in...

kfab.iheart.com

Comments / 1

KETV.com

One car crashes and overturns, one person injured

OMAHA, Neb. — One person was injured in a crash near the intersection of 51st and Dodge streets. According to Omaha police, the person was transported to Nebraska Medicine with serious injuries. It's unclear what led to the crash, causing the car to overturn.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Shooting leaves one dead, several injured in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb.-- Authorities said they are investigating one person dead and four injured following a shooting in Omaha on Friday night. On June 3rd around 11:40 p.m., Omaha Police Department officers are investigating a homicide where they located four victims suffering from various gunshot wounds. 31-year-old Pierre Hightower was pronounced...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

OPD: One person seriously injured following rollover crash

OMAHA, Neb. -- A rollover crash overnight seriously injured one person in Omaha. The single-vehicle rollover accident happened near 52nd and Dodge just after 3 a.m. Saturday. According to Douglas County dispatch, one person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries following the crash.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Three taken into custody after a help a firefighter call in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There was an unusual call for help Friday afternoon from an Omaha firefighter. 6 News went to 24th and Pinkney to find out what was happening. Turns out, an off-duty Omaha firefighter was driving through when he saw a fight underway. He tried to break it up and called 911 for help.
OMAHA, NE
kios.org

Chemical Plant Fire In South Omaha Leaves Residents Wondering About After-Effects

Authorities say a fire raged through a chemical company just southwest of downtown Omaha, forcing some nearby residents to evacuate and leaving thousands without power. KETV reports that thick smoke billowed from the Nox-Crete facility Monday night, but no injuries had been reported. Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick said the first call for help came shortly before 7 p.m. Fitzpatrick said firefighters first struggled to access the fire, then realized it was bigger than first thought and pulled back knowing there were chemicals and propane bottles on site. Pottawattamie County Emergency Management says the smoke poses no toxicity risks. Omaha Public Power District said more than 2,500 customers were without electricity in the neighborhoods near the fire. Officials say Nox-Crete filed a notification of environment concern report with the Nebraska Department of Energy and Environment. The report says that acids, bases and solvents in large quantities were involved in the incident. According to the Department of Health and Human Services, all asbestos material had been removed from the Omaha facility in 1993, but tests were ordered as a precaution. The state says this means residents can dispose of debris that ended up in their yards, but they are asked to double-bag the remnants from the fire before putting them in their trash cans. Those residents are still asked to refrain from moving their lawns for the time being.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Fire destroys second story, attic of Council Bluffs home

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — A fire ripped through a Council Bluffs house early Thursday morning. Assistant Fire Chief Jim Wood said the fire was reported near Third and Story streets at 2:11 a.m. Crews saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof when they pulled up at the house. They said no one was home at the time and they knocked out the fire "fairly quickly."
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
WOWT

Two hurt in south Omaha sports bar shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a shooting at a south Omaha bar that left two men with non-life-threatening injuries. OPD reported Friday morning that a 32-year-old and 26-year-old were found injured when officers responded to a report of a shooting at Azul Bar, located near 52nd and L streets.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Van crash forces closure of Nemaha business

NEMAHA, Neb. -- A southeast Nebraska business says it will be forced to close due to a crash Thursday afternoon. According to proprietor Janet Andrew, MJ's Market in Nemaha was struck by a van, causing significant damage. Andrew said she was told the crash was due to a medical incident.
NEMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Omaha woman found dead in Missouri River after boating accident

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A missing Omaha woman’s body was found Thursday in the Missouri River, according to Iowa law enforcement. Emma Olsen, 20, was reported missing after a boating accident on Sunday. Crews with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources found her body south of where the...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Federal arrest for Omaha man accused of stealing mail

In the middle of an Omaha neighborhood, a high-speed crash late in the afternoon. Construction of casinos in Lincoln and Omaha will begin as soon as possible. Omaha Police are warning homeowners to pay attention because of a string of recent thefts. Omaha officials improving response to chemical fires. Updated:...
OMAHA, NE
knopnews2.com

UNL Color Guard remembers Lincoln crash victim Emily Siebenhor

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The University of Nebraska Lincoln Color Guard is honoring their former teammate Emily Siebenhor. Siebenhor, 20, died in a car crash Sunday night in Lincoln. The team posted the following message on their on their Instagram account:. “Our hearts are broken to learn of the...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

'My heart just shattered': Friend remembers Lincoln crash victim

LINCOLN, Neb. — We're learning more about the crash that killed two women and put 20 other people in the hospital. According to a Lincoln police report, the 18-year-old driver who caused the crash was speeding and later tested positive for marijuana. The report shows he's from Omaha and...
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

Body of missing boater found in Missouri River

(Harrison County, IA) -- The body of an Omaha woman who went missing on the Missouri River over the Memorial Day weekend is found. Harrison County Emergency Management says that the body of 20 year old Emma Olsen was found by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources around 8:30 Thursday morning. Olsen went missing Sunday night when the boat she was on sank on the Missouri River near the Tyson Bend Wildlife Area in Harrison County, Iowa, north of Blair, Nebraska.
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Police identify 18-year-old found in Omaha pool

An 18-year-old pulled from the bottom of the Hitchcock Park swimming pool Sunday night has been identified by Omaha police. Komi Olympio, who also is known as Pedro, was found about 11:20 p.m. Sunday by first responders at the bottom of the pool at 5005 S. 45th St. When officers arrived, several teenagers were inside the pool area, which is closed. The pool is scheduled to open Monday.
OMAHA, NE

