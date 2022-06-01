LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KMIZ)

Police officers arrested two people after a shooting Monday night at the Lake of the Ozarks.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Monday on the Bagnell Dam, according to the Lake Ozark Police Department. Police said two people in a vehicle fired a gun six times into the air after both were asked to leave a business.

No one was hurt in the shooting.

Four hours later, police found the vehicle involved in the shooting at a motel in Osage Beach. Officers said Camden County deputies located two people wanted in the investigation at an apartment on Horshoe Bend Parkway.

Investigators also found the handgun used in the shooting, according to the police department.

The names of the two people arrested by officers or what charges they face haven't been released.

The post Two people arrested by police after shooting gun into air on the Bagnell Dam appeared first on ABC17NEWS .