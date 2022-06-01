ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Ozark, MO

Two people arrested by police after shooting gun into air on the Bagnell Dam

By Zachary Farwell
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kzyA0_0fwpN9N200

LAKE OZARK, Mo. (KMIZ)

Police officers arrested two people after a shooting Monday night at the Lake of the Ozarks.

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. Monday on the Bagnell Dam, according to the Lake Ozark Police Department. Police said two people in a vehicle fired a gun six times into the air after both were asked to leave a business.

No one was hurt in the shooting.

Four hours later, police found the vehicle involved in the shooting at a motel in Osage Beach. Officers said Camden County deputies located two people wanted in the investigation at an apartment on Horshoe Bend Parkway.

Investigators also found the handgun used in the shooting, according to the police department.

The names of the two people arrested by officers or what charges they face haven't been released.

The post Two people arrested by police after shooting gun into air on the Bagnell Dam appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man arrested after investigators recover drugs, weapons from Jefferson City home

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A man faces possible charges after investigators searched a Jefferson City home on Wednesday morning. Investigators executed a narcotics search warrant just before 9:45 a.m. at a home in the 700 block of Jackson Street, according to the Jefferson City Police Department. Police said investigators found suspected heroin, marijuana, and weapons The post Man arrested after investigators recover drugs, weapons from Jefferson City home appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
mykdkd.com

Clinton Police Arrest Report (06/08)

Jennifer Marie Elwell of Warsaw, MO was arrested on 6/3/2022 for stealing-shoplifting. Brian Lynn Jones of Clinton, MO was arrested on 6/4/2022 for burglary in the 2nd degree, making a false report and leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident. Jacob Dale Carver of Holden, MO was issued a...
CLINTON, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake Ozark, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Lake Ozark, MO
City
Ozark, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Osage Beach, MO
ozarkradionews.com

Pair Arrested in Ava for Drug Possession, one Charged with Resisting & Illegal Firearm possession

Ava, MO. – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office arrested two individuals on May 22 in the process of apprehending a fugitive. Officers with the Sheriff’s Office located a vehicle containing Jake M. Olsen, 24 of Ava, east of the Ava Square and pulled him over. Olsen was wanted on a probation and parole warrant. During the stop, Olsen fled the vehicle on foot, disposing of a handgun that he had in his possession. The officers of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office were able to apprehend the suspect following a short chase. Olsen was found to be possessing methamphetamine at the time of his arrest.
AVA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Auxvasse man killed while working on bulldozer

MARION COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Auxvasse man was killed Tuesday after he was hit by a bulldozer in Marion County. The incident happened just before 5:45 p.m. at a private property located about a mile east of Warren, Missouri, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said Joseph M. Shook, 28, was performing maintenance The post Auxvasse man killed while working on bulldozer appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MARION COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Police investigate shooting in north Springfield killing teenager

COVID-19 cases rising again in Greene County; at-home tests available at Springfield-Greene County libraries. Melatonin overdoses in children are up in Missouri and across the US. Julie Weber is the Missouri Poison Center Director and a pharmacist. She said Missouri alone has had 119 melatonin overdose cases in the past...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Bagnell Dam#Violent Crime#Abc17news
KYTV

Prosecutor files charges against Nixa, Mo. man accused of being a ‘Peeping Tom’

NIXA, Mo. (KY3) - The Christian County prosecutor filed trespassing charges against a Nixa man accused of being a ‘Peeping Tom.’. Kyle Piepmeier faces misdemeanor charges. Police say Piepmeier admitted he was at someone else’s house looking into their bedroom window. Investigators say a woman shared surveillance video of a man with an unleashed dog walking up to a home and peering into a bedroom window.
NIXA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ksgf.com

One Arrested After Chase In Springfield

(KTTS News) — A driver is in custody after crashing a car in Springfield. A Greene County Sheriff’s deputy stopped the driver at Highway H and Farm Road 94 around midnight. The driver refused to identify themselves and took off. KY3 says deputies called off the chase and...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
A.W. Naves

Body of 60 Year Old Man Found in Hand Dug Well in Missouri by Mushroom Hunters

Well where body was discovered on May 2, 2022(Photo: DCSO) On May 2 of this year, mushroom hunters foraging near a home in Long Lane, Missouri, happened upon a small hand-dug well filled with water. Curious as to the safety of such an open well, one of them retrieved a stick and inserted it into the well to check the depth. Much to their surprise, he dislodged a body that had been submerged beneath the water level. They immediately contacted the police to investigate.
LONG LANE, MO
kmmo.com

WAVERLY MAN ARRESTED AFTER TWO TRAFFIC CRASHES IN LESS THAN A WEEK

A Waverly man has been arrested after two traffic crashes in a span of five days. According to the Waverly Police Department, on June 3, a Waverly Police officer responded to a vehicle collision that occurred on Old Bridge Street near Commercial Street. Upon arrival, it was found that one of the drivers, identified as 24-year-old Zachery Johnson had driven through a stop sign and struck another vehicle. Johnson did not have insurance for his vehicle nor a valid driver’s license at the time of the crash. A police report was taken for the crash, and this incident was to be referred to the Lafayette County Prosecutor’s Office for criminal charges.
WAVERLY, MO
KYTV

Several escape fire in 2-story home in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A fire destroyed a two-story house in Springfield. Wednesday morning, firefighters from a nearby station noticed the fire in the 1500 block of North Grant, near Division, as they responded to a medical call. Several people inside the fire escaped. Firefighters say they had the utilities...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Deadly Shooting In North Springfield

(KTTS News) — Springfield Police are working a deadly shooting north of Grant and Kearney. Gunshots were reported around midnight. Sebastian Wormington, 17, from Springfield died at the hospital. A second juvenile suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police are still looking for the shooter. Press Release. On June 6, 2022, at...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy