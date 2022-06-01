New Teacher Certification Accerates Path to Licensure at Bluefield State

BLUEFIELD, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Bluefield State College’s Alternative Teacher Certification program provides an accelerated pathway for aspiring teachers to earn a teaching license and launch their careers in education.

“The program is endorsed by the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDOE) and involves completing two online courses,” noted Dr. Terene Stiltner, BSC Teacher Education Director. She explained that the accelerated pathway is open to students who a) hold a bachelor’s degree from an accredited institution; b) have a 2.5 or higher cumulative GPA: c) pass one or more qualifying exams; d) apply to the WVDOE to participate in Alternative Certification coursework, and; e) have a successful outcome on required criminal history checks.

“The Alternative Teacher Certification program at BSC is an excellent fit for college graduates affiliated with West Virginia school systems,” added Dr. Shelia Sargent-Martin/Professor of Education. “This includes substitute teachers, provisionally licensed teachers, and classroom paraprofessionals. It is also an ideal option for career switchers and advanced Education students with GPAs that are below the 2.75 threshold for program completion.”

Dr. Tamara Ferguson, Interim Dean of the Bluefield State School of Education, Humanities, and Social Sciences, summarized the advantages of the accelerated pathway. “The Bluefield State Alternative Teacher Certification program is low cost, involves completing only two online courses, is self-paced, and can be completed in a single semester,” she said. It provides certification that can be used throughout West Virginia and provides a way to address the statewide teacher shortage in a timely fashion.”

For additional information and/or to apply online for Bluefield State’s Alternative Teacher Certification program, visit bit.ly/WVAltCert or call Dr. Stiltner at 304-327-4172.