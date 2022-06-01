Cornell students debut research journal

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Ithaca Police issuing an update on a May 27th shooting. Investigators believe the shooter and the victims were arguing near the 300 block of West State Street when the shooting happened, and at least one of the victims was armed with an illegal gun at the time. Police believe the shooter is no longer in the Ithaca area.

ITHACA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO