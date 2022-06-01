Cornell students debut research journal

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortland is seeking public feedback. Residents are encouraged to complete a survey about the city’s trash services. It’s an opportunity to share possible improvements for the future. The survey is available through June 20. You can take it it at this link.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Want to spend time on your phone in the Commons without using you own data? Now, you can. Gary Ferguson at the Downtown Ithaca Alliance calls it their long-standing goal to provide neighbors and visitors free Wi-Fi service downtown. The free internet is available on or near the Commons pedestrian mall.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – Ithaca Police issuing an update on a May 27th shooting. Investigators believe the shooter and the victims were arguing near the 300 block of West State Street when the shooting happened, and at least one of the victims was armed with an illegal gun at the time. Police believe the shooter is no longer in the Ithaca area.
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca residents are putting pressure on city officials. At Wednesday’s Common Council meeting, Ithacans urged officials to up the tempo on creating a Department of Community Safety. Resident Marty Hiller says now is the time to make change. Alderperson George McGonigal says council members...
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A reported rise in syphilis cases. The Tompkins County Health Department is warning residents that syphilis cases in the first 5 months of the year are nearly as high as they were in all of 2021. Public Health Director Frank Kruppa is urging all residents...
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County residents can share their thoughts on two proposals. One of them involves overriding a tax levy limit for next year. The other proposal would allow the county to continue holding virtual public meetings. The hearings happen Tuesday evening at 5:30. You can sign...
OWEGO, N.Y. (WHCU) — Villages in Tioga County are seeing slight changes to property taxes. In Candor, rates are down a fraction. Steve Palinosky with the Real Property & Assessment Rolls Department explains. Rates are also down in the Village of Spencer.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WHCU) — The 18-year-old from Broome County accused of a racist mass shooting in Buffalo is now facing additional charges. A grand jury has indicted Peyton Gendron on 25 different charges. They include a state domestic terrorism and hate crime charge, which carries a sentence of life in prison. Gendron has already been charged with one count of first-degree murder. He pleaded not guilty.
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — A collision involving three vehicles in Cortlandville has left one person dead, two injured. Troopers say a pick-up truck on State Route 281 crashed into another truck and a sedan near Bennie Road. The driver of the first truck, identified only as a 34-year-old man from Homer, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Comments / 0