LIVE RADAR 24/7 (Click Here Then Press Play) Sunday features relief for the soggy conditions created by Potential Tropical Cyclone # 1. Look for lots of sun along the Gulf coast, while the east coast metro area will see mostly sunny skies with some mostly afternoon storms. A high risk of dangerous rip currents remains at all South Florida beaches through Sunday morning. The flood watch is set to expire on Sunday morning as well. Highs on Sunday will be near 90 degrees in the east coast metro area and in the upper 80s along the Gulf coast.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO