Nancy Pelosi's Husband ‘Killed His 19-Year-Old Brother In Early-Morning Joyride' — 65 Years Before His Drunken Arrest

A three-year-old girl in California was tortured and killed by her family as they performed an exorcism ritual casting out a demon, according to authorities.Santa Clara County prosecutors say in court documents that the girl, named Arely, was strangled by her mother, uncle, and grandfather on 24 September at a small church in San Jose.They “believed the child was possessed by a demon and were at the church praying for her,” deputy district attorney Rebekah Wise wrote in court documents, KRON reports.“The victim’s grandfather was identified as the leader of the church and claimed he was a certified pastor,”...
