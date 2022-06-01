ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Nancy Pelosi's Husband ‘Killed His 19-Year-Old Brother In Early-Morning Joyride' — 65 Years Before His Drunken Arrest

By Connor Surmonte
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 3 days ago

Paul Pelosi, the husband of Nancy Pelosi, reportedly killed his own brother in 1957 after accidentally crashing their sports car during a speeding joyride.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi's husband was leaving a dinner party at a friend's house when he got into a car accident and was arrested for DUI, attorney says

Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul had been at a dinner party hosted by a friend on Saturday night and was driving a short distance home when he crashed, it emerged on Monday. Paul Pelosi, 82, was driving his Porsche and pulled out onto the highway into the path of an 48-year-old man driving a Jeep in Napa, his arrest report reveals.
NAPA, CA
The Independent

Uvalde teacher wrongly accused by police of leaving school door open is ‘heartbroken’, her lawyer says

An Uvalde teacher who was accused of leaving open the door used by the Robb Elementary School gunman is “heartbroken”, her lawyer has said.On 24 May, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos used a military-style assault rifle and killed 19 students and two teachers of the school, in the second-worst school shooting in America since the Sandy Hook massacre in 2012.Without naming the teacher involved, officials initially said a door to the school had been propped open with a rock, allowing Ramos to enter the building despite it going into lockdown after he arrived and started shooting. Don Flanary, the lawyer...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Pelosi
Person
Nancy Pelosi
The Independent

10-year-old survivor reveals last words of friend shot dead by Uvalde gunman

A 10-year-old who survived the shooting at Uvalde’s Robb Elementary School has revealed the words of her best friend before she was killed.Khole Torres said and her classmates were watching the film “Lilo & Stitch” when the gunman entered the school – sending students into lockdown.Then gunshots started, she said in an interview with KENS 5, and “I was looking at the ground because I was scared”.Her friend Amerie Jo Garza sought to reassure her that everything would be fine before she was shot dead, however.“We were told we were going into lockdown,” said Khloe. “My friend was saying this...
UVALDE, TX
Daily Mail

Cop who breath-tested his own wife at crash scene but failed to charge her despite being three times over the limit loses bid to get his job back

A former policeman who failed to charge his wife for drink-driving after testing her at the scene of an accident has failed in his bid to get his job back. Benjamin Shannon, 29, had appealed to the Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal last month after the Assistant Commissioner of Police called for his dismissal last year as a result of the incident.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Joyride#Sports Car
heavenofanimals.com

Man Rescued Injured Bird, And Now He Probably Wishes He Hadn’t

It’s hard to look away when you see an injured animal, no matter how unprepared you are to help them. When Matt Gravelling, a reporter for BBC South, was driving to cover a story, the man thought he was having a regular day. However, it soon became anything but regular when Matt spotted an unconscious bird that seemed to be hurt.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Father and son are found NOT guilty of criminal charges for cutting off teenager's FINGER after he broke into their home to steal car keys

A New Zealand father and his son have been found not guilty of a string of criminal charges that saw a teenage home invader bashed and his finger cut off. William Burr and his son Shaun were found not guilty on all charges by a jury on Wednesday afternoon for a melee that broke out when a 17-year-old and his girlfriend broke into his property in King Country for the third time.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Factory worker, 33, avoids jail after causing death of colleague when 'playful banter' ended in fatal crash as sobbing widow tells court 'our children didn't just lose their father that day, they lost their mother as well'

A factory worker today avoided jail after causing the death of his colleague as they had 'playful banter'. Gareth Robbins, 33, was handed an 18-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months after admitting to causing death by careless driving. His workmate Paul Heenan, 40, suffered 'catastrophic injuries' in April 2020...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Childless ex-soldier, 38, who persuaded a 12-year-old boy and his friends to drink alcohol at his home and slept with them in tent after convincing parents he was a father is facing jail for child abduction

A childless former soldier is facing a jail sentence after he persuaded a boy of 12 and other children to go to his house multiple times, convincing the boy’s parents he had a child around the same age. Anthony Lingard, 38, pleaded guilty to five counts of child abduction...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Tekashi 6ix9ine claims he was kept in the dark after his daughter, six, and baby mama Sara Molina were rushed to hospital after car crash on Easter Sunday

Tekashi 6ix9ine's daughter and ex-girlfriend are recovering after being injured during a nasty car crash on Easter Sunday. According to TMZ, the rapper's estranged baby mama, Sara Molina, their six-year-old daughter Saraiyah, and Molina's sister were being driven in an Uber minivan on a New York City expressway when another driver rear-ended them.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Youth ‘laughed and ran away after fatally stabbing 12-year-old Ava’

A 14-year-old boy laughed and ran away after fatally stabbing 12-year-old Ava White, a court has heard.More than 20 members of Ava’s family and friends were in court for the start of the teenager’s trial at Liverpool Crown Court on Monday, where the defendant, who denies murder, appeared by videolink.Charlotte Newell QC, prosecuting, said Ava and the defendant had been in the city centre with friends on the evening of November 25 last year and met “by chance encounter”.The court heard the defendant had been in possession of a flick knife with a 7.5cm blade and had pleaded guilty to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Three-year-old girl died after California church allegedly carried out ‘exorcism’ on her

A three-year-old girl in California was tortured and killed by her family as they performed an exorcism ritual casting out a demon, according to authorities.Santa Clara County prosecutors say in court documents that the girl, named Arely, was strangled by her mother, uncle, and grandfather on 24 September at a small church in San Jose.They “believed the child was possessed by a demon and were at the church praying for her,” deputy district attorney Rebekah Wise wrote in court documents, KRON reports.“The victim’s grandfather was identified as the leader of the church and claimed he was a certified pastor,”...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Texas gunman Salvador Ramos was bullied, cut his own face and fired a BB gun at people, say friends

The teenage gunman in the Texas school shooting was bullied, cut his own face and fired a BB gun at people in the years leading up to the deadly attack, friends and family said.Salvador Ramos, 18, killed 19 children and two adults at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde before being shot dead by police.Friends and family say he had a difficult home life, that he was bullied over a childhood speech impediment and that he lashed out violently towards both friends and strangers – recently as well as in the past. Ramos bought the weapons he used in the...
UVALDE, TX
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

2K+
Followers
368
Post
167K+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy