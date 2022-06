Spoilers ahead for Stranger Things season 4. For most of the newest season of Stranger Things season 4, Jamie Campbell Bower is just an orderly in Dr. Brennar's facility—a weird, haunting guy in a weird, haunting lab. That is, until the ending of Stranger Things season 4 volume 1, where it's revealed in a jaw-dropping twist that the orderly is Henry Creel, also known as 001, also known as Vecna. Finally, we know how the first gate opened in Hawkins: in a stand-off with Henry/001 in the facility, after he's tricked Eleven into giving him his power back, El throws Henry/001 against a wall with such enormous psychic force, he's tossed into the Upside Down, where he burns and suffers until ultimately declaring his vengeance.

