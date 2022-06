On May 24 at 11:35 a.m. a woman reported that she had purchased a $500 gift card to Best Buy from Giant Eagle in December as a gift, but when the recipient of the gift went to use it, the balance had been used. It was determined the gift card was tampered with prior to purchase and used for an online purchase. The investigation is ongoing.

FAIRVIEW PARK, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO