QOTD (Result)

Mankato, MN

KEYC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuiet weather conditions will continue with a nice mix of sunshine and dry conditions despite higher allergens in the...

www.keyc.com

KEYC

Repairs to Hwy. 169 ramp in North Mankato nearly complete

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation says repairs to an off ramp of Highway 169 are nearing completion. MNDOT says the Highway 169 northbound off ramp to Lookout Drive and Center Street in Mankato/North Mankato is expected to open to traffic on Saturday, June 4 by 6 p.m.
MANKATO, MN
KARE 11

I-35, I-494 closures could slow your drive this weekend

MINNEAPOLIS — Construction season in Minnesota is still in full swing and there are four major projects this weekend, including a portion of I-35W near Minneapolis, that are next up on MnDOT's "to-do" list. I-35W | Friday 10 p.m. through Monday at 5 a.m. Starting Friday, June 3, I-35W...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KEYC

Mankato Brewery hosts a party, competition, and beer-release

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Despite the rain, the Mankato Brewery hosted its fourth local barbecue cook-off competition and second Ribfest-beer release party. The event had plenty of charcoal, craft beer, smoked meats, and rock music at every turn. “This is kind of our way to kick off the celebration for...
MANKATO, MN
Mankato, MN
New Ulm, MN
KEYC

Riverfront Drive closed in Old Town

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Parts of Riverfront Drive is temporarily closed for the weekend. The road is under development for the Riverfront Drive Demonstration Project. The project will change the roadway design between Plum and Rock Streets, in which sidewalks, parking locations, and road lanes will be redesigned. During the...
lptv.org

Strong Storms in Deer River Cause Extensive Damage

People in portions of the Lakeland viewing area are cleaning up after strong storms moved through the Northland on Memorial Day. The devastation was severe in some areas, including in Deer River. In the city, strong wings caused extensive damage in a residential area in town. Homes and garages were...
willmarradio.com

Inspections continue on Willmar bridge hit by farm machinery

(Willmar MN-) The south shoulder on the Willmar Avenue Bridge over the Highway 71/23 Bypass is closed after the bridge was hit by a piece of farm machinery Tuesday afternoon. Jason Miller, Minnesota Department of Transportation Bridge Supervisor and Inspector, checked out the bridge and the roadway after the bridge was hit by a John Deere Field Cultivator being pulled by an implement dealer. Miller says they made it about halfway under the bridge before it hit the south-facing facia beam and bent the girder and a flange. The collision caused the southbound lane of the bypass to be closed for several hours while they cleaned up the wreckage.
KEYC

Mankato East escapes Albert Lea in 2AAA quarterfinals

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) - The second-seeded Mankato East baseball team edged Albert Lea 2-1 in the Section 2AAA quarterfinals on Saturday at Mueller Park. The Cougars and Tigers were scoreless through five innings until East senior Landon Metcalfe broke the silence with a game-winning 2 RBI single. The Cougars...
ALBERT LEA, MN
KEYC

Drones wear many hats on the force

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - You’ve probably seen them buzzing around. While some are used for leisure, and others are used for work. Kelsey and Lisa visited the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office to see how drone usage is taking flight among officers.
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

NWS Confirms EF-1 Tornado Struck Near Plato On Memorial Day

PLATO, Minn. (WCCO) – At least four tornadoes ripped through parts of Minnesota on Memorial Day, according to the National Weather Service. Small farming towns southwest of the metro, including Plato and Hamburg, were hit hard by Monday’s storms. An EF-1 hit Plato on Monday with winds of up to 90 mph. Just a quick update from McLeod county, but our survey crew found EF-1 tornado damage (max winds of 90 mph) near Plato, MN. We'll have more info later on path length/width later this evening. — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) May 31, 2022 Those in the area are now working to recover from the...
PLATO, MN
fox9.com

Severe weather threat sends Memorial Day campers home early

HUDSON, Wis. (FOX 9) - The threat of severe weather is putting a damper on many people’s holiday weekend plans, as the risk of damaging hail and high winds was forecast throughout Minnesota and western Wisconsin Sunday evening. Just outside of Hudson, Wisconsin at Willow River State Park, plenty...
HUDSON, WI
KEYC

Top-seeded New Ulm Cathedral clinches spot in 2A championship game

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The one-seed New Ulm Cathedral baseball team defeated seventh-seeded Martin County West 10-2 in Saturday’s Section 2A semifinal at ISG Field. The Greyhounds advance to the 2A championship set for Thursday at 5 p.m. at ISG Field where they await the winner of the elimination bracket.
NEW ULM, MN
KEYC

New Prince mural to be unveiled in Minneapolis

New Prince mural to be unveiled in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Minnesota gas prices at record high

(St. Cloud MN-) Gas prices continue to climb. The average for a gallon of unleaded in Minnesota today is $4.50. St. Cloud State Economics Professor King Banaian doesn't feel at this time families will cancel their summer travel plans. He says many people were able to save money throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. A year ago the average for a gallon of unleaded in Minnesota was $2.83.
MINNESOTA STATE
KEYC

Road closed following crash in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Minn. (KEYC) - Portions of Highway 13 near Montgomery are closed at the moment following a semi-on-car crash this morning. The road is closed between 171st Avenue and County Road 140 for all traffic except emergency vehicles. A detour is in operation on 151st Ave, the road connecting Highway 99 to County Road 21.
KEYC

Nicollet advances to state tournament for first time in 38 years

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Nicollet faced New Ulm Cathedral in the Section 2A Championship game Thursday at Caswell Park. The Raiders would go on to win 5-0 in the end and clinch the team’s first state tournament berth in 38 years. The state softball tournament will get...
NICOLLET, MN
CBS Minnesota

2 Twin Cities Campers Killed By Falling Tree In Northern Wisconsin

PRICE COUNTY, Wis. (WCCO) – Two people from the Twin Cities area were killed by a falling tree while camping in northern Wisconsin over Memorial Day weekend. According to Price County officials, they were camping with two other people at a site along the North Fork of the Flambeau River. On Sunday around 5:45 p.m., they were sitting at a picnic table when a tree fell on them. The two victims – a 39-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman from White Bear Lake – were pronounced dead at the scene. The other two campers were uninjured. They were helped by two people who were fishing nearby, until emergency services arrived. The fisherman said they noticed the wind pick up for about 10 minutes and then they heard a tree fall along the north bank of the river. The names of the two victims will be released after their families are notified.

