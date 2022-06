A 53-year-old Christina, Tennessee woman was jailed in Hopkins County Saturday on a controlled substance charge, according to arrest reports. Cumby Police Officer Justin Talley reported stopping an Infinity M35 at 5:55 p.m. May 28, 2022, on Interstate 30 east at mile marker 114 for an obscured license plate, which was later determined to be fake. The driver, identified as Laura Jean Simpson, agreed to let the officer search her vehicle. Talley found two hypodermic needles containing a liquid that field-tested positive for methamphetamine, the officer alleged in arrest reports.

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO