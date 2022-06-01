ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

On Air Today: National Co-Responder Conference

By Aaron Keck
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChapel Hill Police Chief Chris Blue discusses the...

On Air Today: Carolina Blood Drive!

Aaron speaks with Garrett Reid of the American Red Cross about the upcoming Carolina Blood Drive, Tuesday, June 7, at the Smith Center. Visit RedCrossBlood.org and use the sponsor code UNC to schedule an appointment. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Chris Blue
Weekend Around The Hill

Playing in the Dirt: Hummers Are Back! Attract Hummingbirds to Your Yard

97.9 The Hill and Chapelboro.com have partnered with Orange County Master Gardeners for “Playing in the Dirt,” a monthly column exploring the fertile ground of home gardening in our community and intended to provide the information and inspiration gardeners of all skills levels need to flourish! Check back on Chapelboro each month for a new subject – from our gardens to yours!
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
LGBTQ+ Students Express Concern Over ‘Parents’ Bill of Rights’

For Northwood senior Aiden Vigus, last week was exhausting. Finals are around the corner, but that’s not top of mind for them. First, there was the horrific news Tuesday of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, which pushed Vigus to organize a walkout, where more than 100 students protested against gun violence. Then, later that day, there was the introduction from North Carolina Republican lawmakers of House Bill 755, known as the “Parent’s Bill of Rights.”
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
Chapel Hill Transit Expecting Delays During NCAA Baseball Action

The Chapel Hill regional of the NCAA Baseball Tournament will be played from Friday, June 3 through Sunday, June 5 (with an extra game on Monday if necessary). While baseball fans flock to Boshamer Stadium on the UNC campus, Chapel Hill Transit will be running its regular services. However, the...
CVS Pharmacy Location at 137 East Franklin Street Set to Close

A CVS Pharmacy location in downtown Chapel Hill is closing its doors in the coming weeks. The national retail company and drugstore is sharing alerts with customers using the pharmacy at 137 East Franklin Street, saying it will officially close for business on Thursday, June 16. CVS Pharmacy occupies the...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
Penny for Your Thoughts: To Hug or Not to Hug

After two years of non-human contact, we are learning how to greet each other again and it can be quite awkward. At the onset of the pandemic, we were told to maintain a six-foot distance when in public spaces such as the grocery store or outside on walkways. How did one figure out what six feet actually was? I used the “Joey Ramone” rule, I know half the people reading this will get that. Chapel Hill created more space, using the actual street downtown because the current sidewalk space could not comfortably accommodate outside dining and pedestrians at the same time while maintaining a safe distance. Walking was a good way to be outside, get your steps in and stay clear of others. More space for people, less space for cars. Different column.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
UNC Baseball Opens Regional With Blowout Win Over Hofstra

The No. 10 overall seed Diamond Heels began the NCAA Tournament with a win Friday afternoon, soundly defeating the Hofstra Pride 15-4 at Boshamer Stadium. It’s the fourth straight tournament in which Carolina has won its first game. “I was just straight up with the guys today and said,...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
How the Diamond Heels Turned Their ‘Freakin Awesome’ Season Around

After a demoralizing sweep at the hands of Virginia in late April, the Diamond Heels seemed to be at rock bottom. The first two games of the weekend series were close: a 4-2 loss on Friday night followed by an 11-7 loss in 10 innings the next day. Saturday perhaps summed up just how tough the past few weeks had been for the team: Carolina and Virginia went into extras tied at 4-4, before the Tar Heels scored three runs in the top of the 10th to take the lead. A UNC victory in sight, all the Cavaliers did was score seven runs in their half of the 10th, capped off by a walk-off grand slam.
CHAPEL HILL, NC

