ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Men Think They're Healthier Than They Are, Don't Need Checkups: Survey

HealthDay
HealthDay
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0akPml_0fwpFxh500

WEDNESDAY, June 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- It's a classic case of male machismo jeopardizing health: A new survey finds many American men believe they're healthier than other men and don't bother with annual checkups, even though a yearly exam can catch health problems in the early stages.

The online survey of nearly 900 U.S. men 18 and older was conducted in May by The Harris Poll on behalf of Orlando Health and found that 65% of men view themselves as healthier than others and 33% consider annual health screening to be unnecessary.

"It is statistically impossible for the majority of men to be healthier than the majority of men," said Dr. Thomas Kelley, family medicine specialist at Orlando Health Physician Associates.

"Even if you think you're healthy and you're not experiencing any symptoms, there can be developing issues that often go unnoticed and can also be life-threatening if left unchecked," Kelley said in a health system news release. "Some of those include rising blood pressure that can be a ticking time bomb for a heart attack or stroke, as well as colon cancer, which is one of the most deadly yet preventable cancers that exist."

The survey also found that 38% of respondents often get health advice from social media, which can be risky if they're not using reputable sources.

Fear is a major reason why men don't see a doctor, according to Kelley.

"If you're a man and you haven't been to the doctor in a while, you don't really know what to expect," he said.

"One of the big things that makes it less scary is having that great relationship with a primary care physician, and most men find the process to be easier than they thought," Kelley said. "It takes about half an hour and by the end of the appointment you have the big picture about where you stand, what you're at risk for and what you need to do for your health in the future."

Nearly 2 in 5 men (38%) in the survey admitted that they tend to focus on their pet’s health more than their own, which doesn't surprise Kelley.

"Men tend to put their health last after their family, and apparently even after their dog or their cat," he said. "But in order to take care of others in your life, you first have to take care of yourself, and that includes making that yearly appointment with your primary care doctor."

Combining annual exams with regular exercise, healthy eating, drinking plenty of water and reducing stress can make a big difference in your overall health.

"It's much easier to go to the doctor once a year for a wellness checkup and make certain that you're not developing diabetes, high blood pressure or a heart problem, than to find yourself in an intensive care unit needing heart bypass surgery because you didn't look into those things," Kelley said.

More information

There's more on men's health at the U.S. National Library of Medicine.

SOURCE: Orlando Health, news release, June 1, 2022

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Health
Local
Florida Health
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Checkup#Health System#Family Medicine#Healthday News#American
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy