Tomahawk, KY

One Dead Following Four-Wheeler Accident

By ethan
q95fm.net
 4 days ago

Martin County Sheriff’s Department Officials were called to a home on...

www.q95fm.net

Related
Portsmouth Daily Times

Fatal crash in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY–On Saturday, June 4 at 7:20 a.m., the Portsmouth Dispatch Center of the Ohio State Highway Patrol received a call of a car versus motorcycle crash on Coal Dock Road near the intersection of Straight Creek Road in UnionTownship. Joshua C. Haislop, 22, of Waverly, was driving a...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Three Injured, Building Damaged Following Crash

Three people are now hurt and a building was damaged following a crash in Laurel County. According to London Police, the crash happened at around 3:45 AM on Thursday on Enterprise Lane. A car with two juveniles and an adult is said to have crashed into the building. All three...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Two dead after Perry County crash, names released

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - *** UPDATE ***. The names of the two women killed in a crash on KY Highway 1096 were released Friday evening by the Perry County Coroner’s Office. Officials said 34-year-old Amanda Smith and her 12-year-old daughter Cassie Smith were pronounced dead on the scene. ***...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
wcyb.com

Buchanan County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting in Hurley

HURLEY, Va--The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting incident in the Hurley community. The Sheriff's Office said police officers have secured the scene, a suspect is in custody, and no one was injured. No further details were available at this time, but the Sheriff's office stressed there is...
HURLEY, VA
NBC4 Columbus

Man injured after buggy rear-ended in Vinton County

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A man suffered minor injuries after the horse and buggy he was driving was rear-ended in Vinton County Friday night, the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said. The crash happened at approximately 8:31 p.m. on SR-93 in Clinton Township. According to OSHP, the horse and buggy being driven by a […]
VINTON COUNTY, OH
Lootpress

Nicholas County deputy who was shot and killed is identified

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A deputy in Nicholas County who was shot and killed in the line of duty has been identified. Officials say Deputy Thomas Baker of Summersville tragically lost his life while on duty. A domestic incident turned into a shooting between two suspects and two deputies Friday night of June 3 in Birch River at a camper.
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man arrested after Charleston shooting

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Charleston man is in custody for shooting at a home while a woman and her children were inside on Saturday. At 10 a.m., Charleston Police responded to reports of a shooting at North Hills Drive. When officers arrived on the scene they found that multiple gunshots were fired inside the […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Woman charged after neighbor refused to take her to buy cigarettes

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman faces charges after her neighbor wouldn’t take her to get cigarettes. Fayette County deputies say that on June 1, 2021, they responded to a call at a home in Powellton. When deputies arrived, the victim said that Crystal Shultz came to his property, beat on his door, then ripped his camera down. Deputies reviewed the camera footage and saw Shultz ripped off the camera and then walked off and went home. The victim said that Shultz was upset with him after refusing to take her down the road to get cigarettes.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Mother arrested after baby falls out of second story apartment

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A mother is behind bars after being arrested on charges relating to endangering children in Gallia County, Ohio. The arrest comes after Nelida Hernandez’s one-year child fell from a second-story window area unsecured by a window air conditioning unit, according to the Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin.
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
q95fm.net

Man Arrested For Speeding, Outstanding Warrants

A London man was arrested on Wednesday afternoon after he was clocked riding a motorcycle almost 65 mph over the posted speed limit. Laurel County Sheriff’s Office Deputies conducted a traffic stop on 36-year-old Wiley E. Gambrell, Jr. on US 25, around two miles north of London. Gambrell was clocked as going 119 mph in a 55 mph zone. The arresting officer also noted that Gambrell was passing in a dangerous manner.
LONDON, KY
WSAZ

Deputy, suspect killed in Nicholas County shooting

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police said Friday that a shooting incident in Nicholas County turned deadly, claiming a law enforcement officer’s life. Just before 11 p.m., troopers confirmed that a law enforcement officer died who was being taken to CAMC General in Charleston. The suspect also was shot and killed, troopers say.
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Fayetteville woman charged after threatening to shoot up Day Report Center

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Fayetteville woman is charged with terroristic threats after saying she would shoot up the Fayette County Day Report Center. According to deputies, on Friday, June 3, 2022, Maryann Campbell became upset when she arrived at the Day Report Center. Campbell became very loud and stated, “I am going to get a gun and shoot up the place and claim PTSD.” Campbell told deputies that she was mad at her brother, and that’s why she said what she said, but she would never do it.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
q95fm.net

Pike County Man Charged In Death Of Son

A man out of Pike County has been formally charged in the death of his son. On Wednesday evening, a grand jury indicted 61-year-old Larry Harris, of Abner Fork, on a charge of murder. Harris is accused of shooting his son, 38-year-old David Harris, on March 30th of this year.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Neighbors call for more signs after truck hits bridge

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- People in one neighborhood are calling for more safety measures after a tractor-trailer hauling chairs crashed into an underpass because it was too big to get through. The incident happened on Riverside Drive in Huntington’s Guyandotte community. Andrew Savage says he was driving that box...
HUNTINGTON, WV

