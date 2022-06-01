One Dead Following Four-Wheeler Accident

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A woman faces charges after her neighbor wouldn’t take her to get cigarettes. Fayette County deputies say that on June 1, 2021, they responded to a call at a home in Powellton. When deputies arrived, the victim said that Crystal Shultz came to his property, beat on his door, then ripped his camera down. Deputies reviewed the camera footage and saw Shultz ripped off the camera and then walked off and went home. The victim said that Shultz was upset with him after refusing to take her down the road to get cigarettes.

