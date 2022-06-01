One Dead Following Four-Wheeler Accident

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Fayetteville woman is charged with terroristic threats after saying she would shoot up the Fayette County Day Report Center. According to deputies, on Friday, June 3, 2022, Maryann Campbell became upset when she arrived at the Day Report Center. Campbell became very loud and stated, “I am going to get a gun and shoot up the place and claim PTSD.” Campbell told deputies that she was mad at her brother, and that’s why she said what she said, but she would never do it.
