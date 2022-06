The Missouri State Highway Patrol is gearing up for a boat race at the Lake of the Ozarks,. The race will start near Bagnell Dam at 11:00 Saturday morning. The Patrol says it will enforce a no-wake restriction from the Dam to the 4-mile marker near the Gravois Arm from 10:00 a.m. to one hour after the race is over. That means boats will be restricted to moving at their lowest possible speed.

