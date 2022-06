On Friday, May 27, 2022, the United Way Emerald Coast unveiled their new “learning trail” at Ferry Park in Fort Walton Beach. “Today is all about creating a safe space for our children,” said Kelly Jasen, President & CEO of United Way Emerald Coast. “A place where they can thrive, a place where they can learn, a place where they can build stronger bonds with their caregivers.”

