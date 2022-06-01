ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Half of Florida at ‘high’ risk of COVID; infections keep climbing

By The Black Chronicle News Service
Florida’s common day by day COVID-19 circumstances climbed one other 11% up to now week — the 10th consecutive week that infections have gone up. Hospitalizations jumped one other 21% over the identical seven-day interval of Might 21-27. Which means 10 counties, containing almost half of the state’s 22 million residents,...

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise in Florida | Florida News | Orlando

The variety of Florida hospital inpatients with COVID-19 elevated almost 17 p.c through the previous week. The U.S. Division of Well being and Human launched information Tuesday that confirmed 2,157 Florida inpatients had COVID-19, up from 1,846 per week earlier. The information additionally confirmed 178 COVID-19 sufferers have been in intensive-care models, up from 166 per week earlier.
What Every New Yorker Moving to Florida Should Know

Will the final New Yorker leaving for Florida end up the lights?. As The Submit reported, a file 61,728 New York State residents fled to the Sunshine State final 12 months, a quantity more likely to rise in 2022. Decrease taxes! Colleges with out masks! No shoebox-size flats that price extra to hire than it took to construct Hudson Yards!
