REO Speedwagon, Styx, Loverboy play St. Louis Friday

The Magic Flute is one of the world's most beautiful operas. Written by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, the music is as soaring and magical (and flute heavy) as the name implies. Follow the adventures of Prince Tamino as he tries to save the princess Pamina from the clutches of the evil Sarastro. And count on Opera Theatre of Saint Louis to sensitively handle the problematic source material. (The opera has been called both racist and sexist.) The Magic Flute is playing at the Loretto-Hilton Center (130 Edgar Road, 314-961-0644, opera-stl.org/whats-on/the-magic-flute) Thursday, June 2, and plays through Sunday, June 26. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m., except on Saturday, June 18, when the show is at 12:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 to $135.
ST. LOUIS – The FOX 2 team asked our Facebook viewers “Where is the best BBQ joint?”. Some viewers said old favorites like Pappy’s, Sugarfire, and Dalie’s. Other viewers said their own backyard was the best spot in the area for some good BBQ. Jane said,...
As the old song goes, “The boys are back in town.” Well, at least they were on Saturday, May 14. After four decades apart, four bands reunited to jam together at the Knights of Columbus Duchesne grounds for what was dubbed the “Flo Mo Rock Show.”. What...
Olivia Clancy can think of one reason that Clancy's Irish Pub (40 Old State Road, 636-391-6154) has lasted four decades. "We are so stubborn," the co-owner says with a laugh. "The Clancys are the most stubborn people you'll ever meet in your life. They're too stubborn to give up." Throughout...
ST. LOUIS – Summertime is all about making plans for some fun, right? You can get your kicks next Saturday in Edwardsville with the Route 66 Festival. Edwardsville Mayor Art Risavy and Economic Community Development Director James Arnold shared details of the event happening in City Park. Click here to learn more.
ST. LOUIS – While another National Dount Day has come and passed, the celebration doesn’t stop for some sweet treat lovers. Yelp recently released its updated Top 100 U.S. Donut Shops list, which offers praise to two donut shops based in the St. Louis area. Pharaoh’s Dounts and The Donut Shop ranked 23rd and 100th respectively in the list.
May saw a flurry of activity in the St. Louis restaurant scene, with the city proper getting the majority of the action on the plus side of the column. Many were new concepts from established names in the business. In Benton Park, two new offshoots of beloved favorites opened their doors; Arzola's Fajitas + Margaritas from the family behind Dogtown's Chuy Arzola's and Station No. 3 from Frida's and Diego's restaurateurs Natasha Kwan and Rick Roloff both welcomed their first guests this month. Similarly, the owners of Buenos Aires Cafe added Fariñas Kitchen + Bar to the Downtown restaurant landscape, while Michael and Tara Gallina and Aaron Martinez launched Taqueria Morita on the grounds of their venerated Cortex eatery, Vicia. And in just 27 days, Natasha Bahrami, Michael Fricker and Matt Wynn transformed the beloved mainstay Cafe Natasha's into Salve Osteria, a harvest -centric restaurant designed to compliment the adjacent Gin Room.
June 3 to 4 – 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Main Street, Collinsville, internationalhorseradishfestival.com. Come for the bloody mary contest, stay for the local food and horseradish root toss. There are also local craft vendors; a new kids area in the city hall parking lot; a car show on Saturday; live entertainment; cornhole at Old Herald Brewery & Distillery and more. This is a great family-friendly festival celebrating the Horseradish Capital of the World. Free admission.
GREENVILLE, Ill. – Let’s be honest, Tim Ezell is a little cheesy, but on Thursday morning he had a good reason. He was in Greenville Illinois, kicking off the celebration of Marcoot Jersey Creamery’s Cheese Fest.
People were stuck in the St. Louis Arch's tram, a small capsule that takes people to the top of the arch. Fox 2 News is reporting that a tram was stuck in the north leg of the Arch for at least two hours. Electricity and lights were on inside the tram, but it couldn't move. The tram was fixed around 2 p.m., according to the report, and the St. Louis Fire Department personnel were on the scene.
It seems as though the Cementland dream is officially dead, as the land has now been sold. Cementland was an unfinished project of the late Bob Cassilly, founder of the City Museum (750 North 16th Street, CityMuseum.org). The artist bought the 55-acre site along the Mississippi River in the early 2000s and set out to turn it into a magical spot in the way that only Cassilly could deliver.
Ever since he announced that he and his wife, Brittany Abernathy, were opening a restaurant dedicated to toasted ravioli, Matthew Fuller has received a number of messages to his social media accounts. Most reach out to offer support and words of encouragement for bringing to life such a fun homage to the region's signature savory dish. Some, however, wonder if he's been listening in on their conversations.
ST. LOUIS – The Hauler Parade took place Thursday evening from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. It is a part of the Enjoy Illinois 300 NASCAR Cup Series. Our Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX captured video of the haulers traveling from World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois to Ballpark Village in Downtown St. Louis. The […]
UNIVERSITY CITY — Bob's Seafood, the St. Louis region's longtime supplier of fresh seafood for restaurants and home cooks alike, will close Saturday after 44 years of business. The store, located at 8660 Olive Boulevard in University City, announced the closure on social media late last week. "Thank you...
Chicken mole, beef bulgogi, jambalaya, porchetta – these are not only iconic dishes from around the globe; they’re also the kinds of flavors you’ll find stuffed into flaky crusts from Mister’s Hand Pies. The cottage bakery, run by duo Megan Rice and Preston Blaine, is bringing big flavors to St. Louis in small, crispy packages.
