Colleen Hope Diamond

 3 days ago

Colleen Hope Diamond, age 85, of Slippery Rock, passed away on Wednesday May 25,2022 at AHN Wexford, following an illness. Born September 20,1936 in Portersville, she was the daughter of the late Mike and Ruth Watt McMonagle. She attended the...

Leonard Dale Fry

Leonard Dale Fry, 81, of Butler went home to be with his Lord and Savior (John 14:6) on June 2, 2022. He was born June 18, 1940 in Rayburn Twp, Pa to the late Robert and Harriet Fry. Dale served his Lord through singing in choir, driving children’s church buses, and whatever else was needed. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Dale enjoyed hunting, fishing, softball, and spending time outdoors. He graduated from Butler High School and Tech School. He Honorably served his country in the US Air Force from 1959-1963. He is survived by his wife Faith Fry; 2 sons Douglas (Claudia) and Timothy (Selena) Fry; 5 grandchildren, Zachary, Rachel, Brennan, Cienna, and Titus Fry; and 2 great grandchildren Chloe and Clayton Fry. Dale was preceded in death by his first wife Nancy Jane Fry. A special thanks to the Butler Memorial Hospital in caring for our loved one in this difficult time. Family and friends received on Monday, June 6, 2022 from 5-7 PM at the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. A prayer service will immediately follow in the funeral home. Burial will be held privately.
Ernest J. Kropf

Ernest J. Kropf, 94, of Butler passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. He was born in Pittsburgh on May 30, 1928 to the late John and Josephine (Weber) Kropf. Ernest Honorably served his country in the US Army. He was employed at the Moonlight Mushroom and retired as a foreman after 38 years. Ernest was also a member of the American Legion, Knights of Columbus, and multiple bowling leagues. He loved playing his harmonica, gardening, flowers; he even had his own greenhouse where he enjoyed growing cacti. Ernest was known to be hardworking, family oriented, and always having a nice yard. Since he retired he also loved taking short vacations, trips and drives. Ernest was the beloved husband of Mercedes (Moore) Kropf for over 72 years since their marriage on February 7, 1950; father of Karen Kropf and Gregory Kropf; and grandfather of Rachel Kropf and Ryan Kropf. He was preceded in death by his 3 sisters. Family and friends will be received on Saturday, June 4, 2022 from 1-3 PM at the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. Full military honors and Blessing Service to immediately follow in the funeral home. Burial will be held privately at Butler County Memorial Park.
Warren L. “Sonny” Pickett

Warren L. “Sonny” Pickett, 94, of Butler, Pennsylvania, passed away on May 30, 2022, at the VA Butler Healthcare. He was born April 3, 1928, in East Butler, Pennsylvania to the late Tracy Paul Pickett and the late Vera Grace Love Pickett Smith. Sonny graduated from Butler High...
Threat That Closed BC3 Campus Determined Not Credible

A threat that resulted in the closure of the Butler County Community College main campus Friday morning has been deemed not credible. A news release stated that several BC3 employees received a threat by email Friday morning and college officials initiated an emergency response. Law enforcement authorities determined that the...
Wingfest Returns To Beacon

Hundreds of chicken wing lovers will be flocking to Renfrew this weekend for an annual competition. Wingfest is happening this Sunday at the Beacon Hotel. The annual event brings a variety of restaurants, bars, and sauce makers together as they compete for the crown in three different categories—most creative, hottest, and best overall.
Connoquenessing Twp. Resident Named New Dairy Princess

Butler County has a new Dairy Princess. 19-year-old Brooklyn Peters of Connoquenessing Township was named as the new princess for 2022-23. She has been involved in farming since childhood, showing dairy cows and market lambs with her family’s farm. She currently attends Butler County Community College and works at...
South Butler Seniors Set For Commencement

Friday marks the last day of school and graduation at the South Butler County School District. Students will only have a half-day of class at both the secondary and elementary levels. It comes at a time that Knoch High School is dealing with an uptick in COVID cases—with 13 cases...
Longtime Realtor Ed Shields Dies In Crash

A longtime realtor died in a crash yesterday afternoon in Penn Township. The Butler County Coroner confirmed to our newsroom that 86-year-old Ed Shields died in a two vehicle accident on Route 8 South. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly after 4 p.m. for the accident...
Cranberry Farm Market Returning

Local farmers and merchants are once again reaching out to local residents through the return of a popular Cranberry Township event. The Cranberry Township Farmer’s Market will be held at the Township Municipal Center this Friday from 3 to 7 p.m. as well as every Friday after through September 30th.
Butler Twp. Police Warn Of USPS Scam

Butler Township Police are warning of a scam circulating the area. They say one resident called police after they received a text message from an unknown number asking for additional money to deliver a package which was not labeled properly. Police say the U.S. Postal Service does not send text...
One Sent To Hospital In Connoquenessing Crash

We’ve learned more information about a two vehicle crash Wednesday that delayed traffic in Connoquenessing Township. State police say 36-year-old Nathan Geibel of Lyndora was driving north on Whitestown Road at the intersection with Evans City Road around 8 a.m. when he was hit by another car. Police say...
Police Searching For Suspects In Grove City Playground Vandalism

Police in neighboring Mercer County are asking for help finding those responsible for an incident of vandalism last weekend. According to Grove City Police, the criminal mischief occurred on Saturday (5/28) around 6 p.m. at the playground located at the intersection of Terrace Avenue and West Washington Boulevard. Three juveniles...
Weekend Hike At Moraine’s Glacier Ridge

Area residents are invited out to Moraine State Park this weekend to enjoy an interesting hike. Saturday’s Glacier Ridge Shoreline Hike will begin at 10 a.m. at the 528 Boat Launch. The two and a half mile hike over moderate terrain will conclude around 12:30 p.m. Park staff will...
Libertarian Party Will Have Candidates In Local State House Races

The Libertarian Party of Butler County says they will have a candidate in each state house race this November. The party announced yesterday candidates for the four individual districts in Butler County. District 8: Derek Scott. District 11: Greg Deal. District 12: Wendi Farmer. District 17: David Gann. Libertarians will...
Route 8 Crash Results In Thursday Afternoon Traffic Backups

A crash in Penn Township caused traffic delays Thursday afternoon. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly after 4 p.m. for the accident on Route 8 South at the intersection with Airport Road. Crews from Penn Township were among those responding to find two vehicles with front...
