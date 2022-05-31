ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Community-Minded Company

Cover picture for the articleWhen you picture a car dealership, what comes to mind? A silly, dancing inflatable? A pushy salesman in a checkered sports coat eager to make a quick deal? Some dealerships fit this prevailing stereotype that car buyers have come to expect over the years. But as much as any stereotype finds...

bizneworleans.com

Week in Review, May 30-June 3: Bemana, Army Corps and More

NEW ORLEANS — Here, from staff and wire reports, are the week’s top business headlines:. JEDCO celebrated the grand opening of Bemana’s new headquarters in Metairie on Wednesday. The specialized recruitment firm cut the ribbon on a 3,000 square-foot-space alongside partners and elected officials. The celebration marks a move toward expanded staff and offerings by the Bemana team. Established in Metairie in 2014, Bemana recruits employees for various equipment, power generation, and industrial sectors across North America. The business currently employs 10 people at its Metairie office at an average annual compensation of $100,000. By 2030, Bemana estimates it will employ more than 50 people in Metairie and contribute over $20 million to the local economy. Bemana’s clients include the nation’s leading equipment manufacturers, distributors and dealers, service and repair companies, and industrial end-users, ranging in size from small family-owned businesses to Fortune 500 companies. Led by husband-and-wife team, Joseph and Linn Atiyeh, Bemana’s mission is to future-proof companies and fuel growth by making the best possible match between businesses and people.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

No Summer Slowdown Here!

This month I want to focus on a few shout-outs and congratulations. First, congratulations to Jerry Bologna and JEDCO — especially the finance team — on the ribbon cutting event and opening of their new finance center, a great compliment to Churchill Technology & Business Park. This asset is open and ready to help your business, so visit JEDCO.org for more information.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

Building Houses, Framing Character

This can-do attitude drives the success of both unCommon Construction and its founder and executive director, Aaron Frumin. The organization employs local high school students to build houses, providing on-the-job training that generates both income and school credit for the participants. While unCommon Construction is a nonprofit, Frumin emphasized that...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

Gambel Communications Welcomes Amanda Roberts

NEW ORLEANS – Gambel Communications, a New Orleans-based public relations agency, has announced that Amanda Roberts has joined its team as a communication strategist. The appointment is effective immediately. Roberts’ client list includes Arc of Greater New Orleans, Greater New Orleans Hotel and Lodging Association, Catholic Charities of Greater...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

Bemana Celebrates New Headquarters in Jefferson Parish

METAIRIE — From the Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission:. JEDCO celebrated the grand opening of Bemana’s new headquarters in Metairie on Wednesday. The specialized recruitment firm cut the ribbon on a 3,000 square-foot-space alongside partners and elected officials. The celebration marks a move toward expanded staff and offerings by the Bemana team.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
bizneworleans.com

St. Augustine Appoints Aulston Taylor President and CEO Through 2025

NEW ORLEANS — The St. Augustine High School board of directors has appointed Aulston Taylor to the permanent position of president and CEO, lifting the interim label from his previous title. Taylor and the board agreed to a three-year term that will run through 2025. “As God has ordered...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

Equitas Capital Advisors Promotes Fossier, Hires Punyani

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans-based Equitas Capital Advisors has named Derek Fossier president and hired Rohit “Ro” Punyani to fill the role of senior wealth advisor. Previously, Fossier served as an investment management consultant, chief compliance officer and, earlier, investment analyst. As president, he manages vendors, employees and projects to deliver the best quality service for clients. Fossier will continue to serve as chief compliance officer in his new role, overseeing a comprehensive risk management system that he developed. Fossier joined Equitas in 2008 after earning his MBA and BS (in economics) from Tulane University.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

June 10 Deadline to Apply for Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Business Program

NEW ORLEANS — The Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Program is accepting applications for the fall 2022 cohort. Click here to apply. The Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses is a program for small businesses that links learning to action. Through the program, participants will gain practical skills in topics such as negotiation, marketing, and employee management that can immediately be put into action. In addition, they will receive the tools and professional support to develop a strategic and customized growth plan that will take their business to the next level.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

Council Member, Community Leaders Host Bike and Pedestrian Safety Forum

NEW ORLEANS — On June 1, Le Sanctuary Inc., the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission, local elected officials and others hosted the “Can You See Me Now?” Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety Forum at Neyow’s Palace in Mid-City. The objective of the event was to highlight the need for biking infrastructures in greater New Orleans, identify the dangers to cyclists and pedestrians when safety is not prioritized, and to provide tools to empower the community to promote safety.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

GNO Home Builders Lobby for Lower Interest Rates, Construction Costs

NEW ORLEANS — From the Home Builders Association of Greater New Orleans:. As the HBAGNO celebrates National Homeownership Month in June, builders across the metro area are calling on the White House to immediately address the issues that threaten housing affordability. “Most Americans consider homeownership to be the single...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

Nick Lauve Joins Ownership Team at Courant

NEW ORLEANS — Courant (formerly Rent-A-Nerd Inc.) has announced that Nick Lauve has joined Darrin Piotrowski as a part owner. Courant was founded in 1997 to provide IT services, including network development and management, business continuity/disaster recovery, cybersecurity and communication solutions. Lauve joined the company in 1999, when work...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
bizneworleans.com

Leadership Jefferson Now Accepting Applications for the Class of 2023

METAIRIE — From the Jefferson Chamber:. Leadership Jefferson is now accepting applications for the class of 2023. Leadership Jefferson is a nine-month program designed to develop a diverse network of dedicated business and community leaders. Facilitated by a professional leadership team, the interactive workshops expose participants to local leaders and activists working to resolve critical issues facing Jefferson Parish. Specific session topics include education, healthcare, quality of life, criminal justice, diversity, community involvement and economic development. A company must be a member of the Jefferson Chamber in order to submit an application.
JEFFERSON, LA
bizneworleans.com

New Orleans Bride Magazine Hosts Bridal Show on June 14

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Bride Magazine, produced by Biz New Orleans parent company Renaissance Publishing, is hosting its June Bridal Show on Tuesday, June 14 at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans, 601 Loyola Ave. The bridal showcase features complimentary champagne, door prizes, tastings and access to more than 60 bridal professionals. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door for guests of the bride. Brides receive complimentary admission. Tickets are available at BrideNewOrleans.com. The event, sponsored by Symmetry Jewelers, will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Hyatt’s Elite Hall B. Door prizes are announced throughout the evening and a grand prize drawing takes place at the close of the show.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

