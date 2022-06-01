ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, PA

Donald Lee “Bones” Cavalero

 3 days ago

Donald Lee “Bones” Cavalero, age 88, of Butler, passed away Tues., May 31, 2022 in Butler Memorial Hospital. Born in Butler on March 22, 1934, he was a son of the late Samuel Cavalero, Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Fetterman Cavalero. He was employed for 35 years as...

Leonard Dale Fry

Leonard Dale Fry, 81, of Butler went home to be with his Lord and Savior (John 14:6) on June 2, 2022. He was born June 18, 1940 in Rayburn Twp, Pa to the late Robert and Harriet Fry. Dale served his Lord through singing in choir, driving children’s church buses, and whatever else was needed. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Dale enjoyed hunting, fishing, softball, and spending time outdoors. He graduated from Butler High School and Tech School. He Honorably served his country in the US Air Force from 1959-1963. He is survived by his wife Faith Fry; 2 sons Douglas (Claudia) and Timothy (Selena) Fry; 5 grandchildren, Zachary, Rachel, Brennan, Cienna, and Titus Fry; and 2 great grandchildren Chloe and Clayton Fry. Dale was preceded in death by his first wife Nancy Jane Fry. A special thanks to the Butler Memorial Hospital in caring for our loved one in this difficult time. Family and friends received on Monday, June 6, 2022 from 5-7 PM at the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. A prayer service will immediately follow in the funeral home. Burial will be held privately.
BUTLER, PA
Warren L. “Sonny” Pickett

Warren L. “Sonny” Pickett, 94, of Butler, Pennsylvania, passed away on May 30, 2022, at the VA Butler Healthcare. He was born April 3, 1928, in East Butler, Pennsylvania to the late Tracy Paul Pickett and the late Vera Grace Love Pickett Smith. Sonny graduated from Butler High...
BUTLER, PA
Mona Grace McClure Hegburg

Mona Grace McClure Hegburg, 94, of Chicora, formerly of Sugarcreek Twp., Armstrong Co., passed away Wednesday afternoon, June 1, 2022 at Quality Life Services in Sugarcreek Twp., Armstrong Co. Mona was born on June 10, 1927 in Sugarcreek Twp. She was the youngest daughter of the late Thomas Harvey Bradshaw...
CHICORA, PA
Ernest J. Kropf

Ernest J. Kropf, 94, of Butler passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. He was born in Pittsburgh on May 30, 1928 to the late John and Josephine (Weber) Kropf. Ernest Honorably served his country in the US Army. He was employed at the Moonlight Mushroom and retired as a foreman after 38 years. Ernest was also a member of the American Legion, Knights of Columbus, and multiple bowling leagues. He loved playing his harmonica, gardening, flowers; he even had his own greenhouse where he enjoyed growing cacti. Ernest was known to be hardworking, family oriented, and always having a nice yard. Since he retired he also loved taking short vacations, trips and drives. Ernest was the beloved husband of Mercedes (Moore) Kropf for over 72 years since their marriage on February 7, 1950; father of Karen Kropf and Gregory Kropf; and grandfather of Rachel Kropf and Ryan Kropf. He was preceded in death by his 3 sisters. Family and friends will be received on Saturday, June 4, 2022 from 1-3 PM at the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. Full military honors and Blessing Service to immediately follow in the funeral home. Burial will be held privately at Butler County Memorial Park.
BUTLER, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Fox Chapel's Adam Rosenberg gets life in prison for 2 killings

Christian Moore-Rouse volunteered with the Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, at the Jubilee Kitchen and at UPMC Presbyterian and UPMC Montefiore. Jeremy Dentel spent his free time working with Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh, teaching coding to students at Carrick High School and serving as an adviser for his University of Pittsburgh fraternity, including hosting huge Thanksgiving dinners each year at his Baldwin home.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

5 things to do in Westmoreland County: June 3-5

The SHU Dance Academy will present end-of-semester recitals this weekend in the Seton Hill University Performing Arts Center, 100 Harrison Ave., Greensburg. The schedule includes a showcase of solos, duets and trios, 6:30 p.m. Friday; Formal Dancers Division performances, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday; and Young Dancers Division performances, 3 p.m. Sunday.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Butler Memorial Hospital: A timeline

The 326-bed Butler Memorial Hospital has numerous outpatient locations and more than 50 primary and specialty physician offices throughout Butler, Armstrong, Clarion, Indiana, Lawrence, Mercer and Venango counties which make up Butler Health System. Here is a look at the history of Butler Memorial from its earliest origins more than 100 years ago to Wednesday’s announcement about a planned merger with Excela Health.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Smith Transport in Roaring Spring sold for over $170M

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Heartland Express announced Wednesday that they acquired 100 percent of the equity of dry van truckload carrier Smith Transport and related entities (“Smith”). It’s reported Heartland Express is one of North America’s largest and most profitable truckload transportation companies. Chairman, President and CEO of Heartland Express Michael Gerdin said the […]
ROARING SPRING, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Vandergrift mourns sudden death of Assistant Fire Chief Frank Morton

Frank L. Morton III is being remembered by fellow firefighters, friends and community members for his unwavering dedication and service to the citizens of Vandergrift. Morton, of East Vandergrift, served nine years with Vandergrift Volunteer Fire Department No. 2. Morton died Tuesday at Allegheny Valley Hospital in Harrison from a...
VANDERGRIFT, PA
butlerradio.com

South Butler Seniors Set For Commencement

Friday marks the last day of school and graduation at the South Butler County School District. Students will only have a half-day of class at both the secondary and elementary levels. It comes at a time that Knoch High School is dealing with an uptick in COVID cases—with 13 cases...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Connoquenessing Twp. Resident Named New Dairy Princess

Butler County has a new Dairy Princess. 19-year-old Brooklyn Peters of Connoquenessing Township was named as the new princess for 2022-23. She has been involved in farming since childhood, showing dairy cows and market lambs with her family’s farm. She currently attends Butler County Community College and works at...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Troopers seek man accused of passing fake $100 bills in Derry Township

Police are seeking help to identify a man accused of passing several counterfeit $100 bills at two discount stores in Derry Township last month. Trooper Steve Limani said the first incident occurred 6 p.m. May 18 at the Dollar General store in Millwood where a white male entered and purchased $350 worth of Visa gift cards and a birthday card using four counterfeit $100 bills.
DERRY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

UPMC Passavant nurse admits to stealing painkillers from patients

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A nurse is being charged with stealing painkillers from patients. Crystal Miller of Aliquippa worked at UPMC Passavant in Cranberry Township.According to the Butler Eagle, coworkers found syringes and blood on the floor of a staff bathroom before finding Miller. They found Miller in a lethargic state and she nearly fell out of her chair. Police said she admitted to stealing the medication and covered it up by filling syringes with saline instead.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
butlerradio.com

Threat That Closed BC3 Campus Determined Not Credible

A threat that resulted in the closure of the Butler County Community College main campus Friday morning has been deemed not credible. A news release stated that several BC3 employees received a threat by email Friday morning and college officials initiated an emergency response. Law enforcement authorities determined that the...
butlerradio.com

Longtime Realtor Ed Shields Dies In Crash

A longtime realtor died in a crash yesterday afternoon in Penn Township. The Butler County Coroner confirmed to our newsroom that 86-year-old Ed Shields died in a two vehicle accident on Route 8 South. The call came into the Butler County 911 Center shortly after 4 p.m. for the accident...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Introducing the Burrell High School Class of 2022

Jaclyn R. Baker, Zaynah Dae Baronie, Damian Daniel Barr, Zackary Bartholf, Payton Elizabeth Beattie, Alexander R. Bennett, Adam Michael Bettinelli, Travis Ray Bitar, Michael G. Blubaugh, Brandon Michael Booker, Georgia Leigh Brothers, Simone Marie Buckner, Christian Malik Burrell, Donovan Patrick Callahan, Ian Hayes Campbell. Dawson Canaan, Jordan Marie Cessna, Cole...
LOWER BURRELL, PA

