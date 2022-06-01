Another SDANG F-16 goes off the runway at Joe Foss Field

Harrisburg, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office wants to spend time with you… in a good way. It’s Badges and Bobbers day at Central Park in Harrisburg on Sunday, which is also 605 Day. Game, Fish and Parks will have archery targets as well as fishing poles if you don’t have one. No personal archery equipment is allowed but you can bring your favorite fishing pole. Badges and Bobbers runs from 10:30 Sunday morning until 1 in Harrisburg. Hot dogs and water will also be provided.

HARRISBURG, SD ・ 13 HOURS AGO