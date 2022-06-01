ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Another SDANG F-16 goes off the runway at Joe Foss Field

By Todd Epp
q957.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The South Dakota Air National Guard says another one of their F-16 fighter jets went off the runway at Joe Foss Field in Sioux Falls Tuesday afternoon. Medical...

q957.com

Comments / 0

q957.com

Siouxland Renaissance Festival this weekend in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Take a trip to yesteryear courtesy of the Siouxland Renaissance Festival!. Here you can travel back in time to the glorious reign of Queen Elizabeth I. See the sights, hear the sounds, and taste the food or the Renaissance. Learn what it was like...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
q957.com

It’s all about the dogs and cops in Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Brookings Police Department is teaming up with the Brookings Regional Humane Society. Each week, the Police Department will be featuring a different animal with one of their officers and members of different departments. This week, the featured pup is Bark Twain, a young male...
BROOKINGS, SD
q957.com

Sioux Falls police nab disorderly subject running in traffic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Sioux Falls police were called to Cleveland Avenue yesterday for a disorderly subject reported to have been running in traffic and causing all sorts of disruptions. The department posted on social media, that he was taken without incident. The four-legged troublemaker was given a ride to the humane society.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
q957.com

Yankton inmate Randall Heffner placed on escape status

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO.com) — A minimum-security state prison inmate has been placed on escape status. Inmate Randall Heffner left his work release jobsite in Yankton without authorization overnight and failed to return to the Yankton Community Work Center. Heffner, age 42, is a Native American male. He is 6-feet...
YANKTON, SD
q957.com

Storm debris clean up efforts in Madison

MADISON, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Restricted Use Site in Madison will return to normal operating hours on Saturday, June, 4. The City is still waving fees for storm debris and is re-evaluating the situation each week. Any tree debris you may have can be taken to the yard waste...
MADISON, SD
q957.com

Cootie Days returns to Dell Rapids next weekend

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (KELO.com) — It’s time for summer fun in towns across the area. Next weekend is the 101st Annual Cootie Days Carnival in Dell Rapids, South Dakota. The Mighty Thomas Carnival will be in the city park June 10th to the 12th. The Dell Rapids Post 65 says they have additional vendors providing traditional carnival food. The Legion Auxiliary will have a food booth as well, stocked with bbq’s and plenty of homemade pie. Advanced ride vouchers can be picked up at both T&C locations as well as JR Alterations in Dell Rapids.
DELL RAPIDS, SD
q957.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office wants to hang out with you on #605Day

Harrisburg, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office wants to spend time with you… in a good way. It’s Badges and Bobbers day at Central Park in Harrisburg on Sunday, which is also 605 Day. Game, Fish and Parks will have archery targets as well as fishing poles if you don’t have one. No personal archery equipment is allowed but you can bring your favorite fishing pole. Badges and Bobbers runs from 10:30 Sunday morning until 1 in Harrisburg. Hot dogs and water will also be provided.
HARRISBURG, SD
q957.com

Canaries’ three-home run effort not enough in loss to Chicago

ROSEMONT, Ill. (KELO.com) — Jabari Henry belted a pair of home runs and finished the game with five RBI while Ozzie Martinez added a three-run shot of his own, but it wasn’t enough as the Birds fell to Chicago 12-9 on Wednesday. The Dogs built an early 2-0...
CHICAGO, IL
q957.com

Hy-Vee dietitians to host summer series for children and families

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Hy-Vee stores are ready to help kick off summer. The Hy-Vee dietitian team will be hosting classes that benefit children and families with a focus on meals. —– Read the entire news release below—– Hy-Vee dietitians are ready to help kickoff summer...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

