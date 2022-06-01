Arizona lawmakers hear from election conspiracy theorists

PHOENIX (AP) — A lawyer for the Arizona Republican Party is urging a judge to invalidate Arizona’s overwhelmingly popular system of mail-in voting. Attorney Alex Kolodin argued in Superior Court in Kingman on Friday that voting by mail is inconsistent with the Arizona Constitution’s requirement for a secret ballot. He wants the judge to ban mail-in ballots for nearly all voters for the general election this year but not for the August primary. Ballots for that are set to go out next month.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO