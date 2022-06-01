ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona lawmakers hear from election conspiracy theorists

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona Republican lawmakers heard Tuesday from members of the Texas-based conservative group that provided research for a widely debunked documentary that alleges widespread voter...

AZFamily

Arizona Republican Party urges judge to end mail-in voting

PHOENIX (AP) — A lawyer for the Arizona Republican Party is urging a judge to invalidate Arizona’s overwhelmingly popular system of mail-in voting. Attorney Alex Kolodin argued in Superior Court in Kingman on Friday that voting by mail is inconsistent with the Arizona Constitution’s requirement for a secret ballot. He wants the judge to ban mail-in ballots for nearly all voters for the general election this year but not for the August primary. Ballots for that are set to go out next month.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Arizona GOP shuts Democrats out of budget process

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Democrats are home this week while Republican lawmakers are working on the state’s $13 billion budget. It’s not that the Democrats don’t want to be part of the process but the Republicans told the Democrats they are not needed. “They...
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona Capitol Times

Electoral system doesn’t represent Arizonans’ values

Arizonans value education and understand its central role to the success of our state. They want quality teachers and leaders in every school. They want to close achievement gaps among students. And they want more students continuing their education beyond high school. Arizonans value the environment. They want actions that...
ARIZONA STATE
kyma.com

Arizona Senator announces $17M returned to state taxpayers

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY) - Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ) has announced over $17 million has been returned to Arizonans since he was sworn into office in December 2020. Senator Kelly's constituent services team closed at least 6,000 cases throughout the years to help Arizona taxpayers receive benefits and payments owed by the federal government.
ARIZONA STATE
miamistandard.news

True The Vote Presents Ballot Drop Box Findings to Arizona Lawmakers

The election integrity group True the Vote told Arizona lawmakers that their investigation uncovered cell phone tracking data showing that alleged ballot “mules” visited drop boxes in two of the state’s largest counties no less than 5,700 times leading up to the 2020 election. “When we started...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Secrecy rules all when it comes to investigating Arizona judges

PHOENIX — The Arizona Commission on Judicial Conduct dismisses almost every complaint it receives: 97.2% of them. Are all of those dismissals justified? There’s no way for the public to know. The commission, which investigates and disciplines judges, operates under special rules that were created for Arizona’s court...
ARIZONA STATE
kawc.org

Arizona Republicans vote against law requiring background checks to buy guns

PHOENIX -- Arizona Senate Republicans quashed a bid Tuesday to force a vote on legislation to forbid people from buying weapons unless they first have a background check. The party-line vote came on a bid by Sen. Martin Quezada, D-Glendale, to get a roll-call vote on his SB 1546. It was assigned to the Senate Judiciary Committee but Sen. Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, who chairs that panel, never agreed to even give it a hearing.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Records show coordinated Arizona ballot collection scheme

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona woman accused of illegally collecting early ballots in the 2020 primary election pleaded guilty Thursday in an agreement with state prosecutors that saw the more serious forgery and conspiracy charges dismissed and limited any potential for a lengthy prison sentence. Guillermina Fuentes, 66, could...
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

This Kingman man says nuclear test radiation killed his father. He's still fighting for compensation

Eddie Pattillo and his wife, Mary Jane Pattillo, pose with their two children, Kim and Cullin Pattillo, at their home in Kingman, Arizona, on Feb. 3, 2022. Congress last month approved a two-year extension of the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act, or RECA. It’s meant to help people who were exposed to radiation from nuclear testing in Nevada in the 1950s and '60s and then developed cancer. But it does not include those living in two specific areas: Clark County, Nevada, and lower Mohave County in Arizona.
KINGMAN, AZ

