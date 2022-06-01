ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mustangs, Red Raiders earn CAL track titles

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRIDGETON – Mustang Camryn Dirkes and Red Raider Elaina Styer jumped their way to titles Wednesday, May 25, at the Cape-Atlantic League Individual Track and Field Championships at Bridgeton High School and their teammates ran away with their own titles and medals. Ocean City’s Owen Ritti and Nick...

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

