ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Stephanie Beatriz replaced in new horror movie

By Write For Us
digitalspy.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrooklyn Nine-Nine's Stephanie Beatriz has been replaced by another actress in an upcoming horror movie. Orange Is The New Black star Jackie Cruz has stepped in as co-lead in horror-thriller movie History Of Evil instead. The Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley also stars in the horror flick, which is...

www.digitalspy.com

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Stranger Things' Maya Hawke opens up on Robin's queer journey

Stranger Things spoilers follow. Stranger Things' Maya Hawke has opened up about the queer journey her character Robin Buckley has been on. Robin was introduced in season 3 as Steve's co-worker at the ice cream store, who came out as a lesbian after he revealed his crush on her. She has her own crush in the newly-released season 4 part 1, having the hots for a girl named Vickie.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Stranger Things boss teases how Vecna reveal sets up finale

Stranger Things season four spoilers follow. After a painful three-year wait, Stranger Things season four part one has finally arrived on Netflix, and producer Shawn Levy has teased how that epic finale twist has set up the heart-wrenching final episodes in part two. As fans will be aware by now,...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Scream 6 signs up first new cast member

Scream 6 has brought Dermot Mulroney onboard, with filming set to kick off this month. Recognised as Michael O'Neal in My Best Friend's Wedding and Sean Brenner in Insidious: Chapter 3, the actor joins returning franchise faces Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, Courteney Cox and Hayden Panettiere for another spin on the Ghostface merry-go-round.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Chris Hemsworth cameos in his wife Elsa Pataky's new Netflix movie

Interceptor spoilers follow. Thor star Chris Hemsworth has made a cameo in his wife Elsa Pataky's new Netflix movie Interceptor. The Marvel alum can be seen in an uncredited role, wearing a disguise as a salesperson named Jed. In the film, when terrorists take over the interceptor base, they start...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephanie Beatriz
Person
Jackie Cruz
Person
Paul Wesley
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
digitalspy.com

Line of Duty star reveals what her cut Star Wars role was

Line of Duty star Christina Chong has opened up about her cut Star Wars role, revealing that she was originally meant to appear in a scene with Daisy Ridley. The actress appeared as DI Nicola Rogerson in the BBC police drama and can now been seen on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds as La'an Noonien-Singh – though was cast in 2015's Star Wars reboot The Force Awakens.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Superstore star lands next lead movie role

Superstore star Kelly Stables has landed her next lead role in the feature comedy Holiday Twist. Joining her are Billy Zane (Titanic) and James Maslow of Big Time Rush. They join a previously announced ensemble of actors which include Alison Eastwood, Melody Thornton, Hugh Sheridan, Caylee Cowan, Montana Tucker, Sadie Stratton, Blake Leeper and more.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Resident Evil 4 remake confirmed in first trailer

Resident Evil 4 has been remade for PlayStation, Xbox and Windows, 17 years on from the classic video game's release, and we have the first trailer. Set to hit shelves on March 24 next year, the official PS blog teases "state-of-the-art quality [...] while preserving the essence of the original".
VIDEO GAMES
digitalspy.com

CS - Georgia Taylor

That performance with Alfie actually made me sob, it was superb. That performance with Alfie actually made me sob, it was superb. Totally agree, she was brilliant. A truly class act and one of the show's finest stars. I'm glad that she's finally at the forefront of the show again after years of being in storyline wilderness.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horror Film#Film Star#Shudder In North America#Kourtney Khlo#Instagram
digitalspy.com

EastEnders star Kellie Bright confirms Linda's future after Mick's exit

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders star Kellie Bright has confirmed Linda Carter is here to stay after her on-screen husband Danny Dyer, who plays Mick Carter, announced he was leaving. Mick has been a fan favourite for the past decade as we have followed the highs and lows of his time...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Gary Oldman's Slow Horses future revealed beyond season 1

Slow Horses season two has already been confirmed by Apple TV+ – and it's even been filmed as well. But that's not all, it's just been confirmed that the spy drama has been renewed for a third and fourth season, too. Starring Acadamy Award winner Gary Oldman as maverick...
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Platinum Party at the Palace Concert … Saturday

I’m not really feeling this will be the “Spectacular Event” they are promoting 😉 The line up of performers is not exactly showstoppers but for a few of the older legends: Queen, Rod Stewart, Paul McCartney !! … Where’s Sir Tom ?. Well I...
ENTERTAINMENT
digitalspy.com

Kellie Bryan quits Hollyoaks

She just confirmed in Loose Women her last scene is in tonight's E4 episode. Initially I liked Martine but I quickly got sick of the Devereux family once they started getting more focus. I will miss her friendship with Grace, but otherwise I'm very happy for her to leave. I...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
digitalspy.com

What TV channels would I likely get in Hunmanby?

Going on holiday with my family to Hunmanby on Monday so I want to know what channels I would receive (Now, I don’t know if the accommodation I’m staying in just has Freeview only or if it’s got both Freeview and Sky). Would it just be the channels from the Hunmanby relay transmitter (which I believe is a relay of Emley Moor)?
TV & VIDEOS
digitalspy.com

Corrie Discussion Friday 3/6 at 7:30. The Happening

Good evening fellow Corrie addicts. Welcome to tonight's episode discussion 🙂. Not much in the way of spoilers for tonight’s half hour, but here they are. Kevin assures Abi they'll fight for custody of Alfie. Meanwhile, the police continue to investigate, convinced the crash wasn't an accident. Elsewhere, a...
TV SHOWS
digitalspy.com

Love Island huge twist revealed as viewers will choose the first couples

Love Island is just a few days from returning to our screens for the summer, and Iain Stirling has revealed that things are going to kick off with a big twist. The ITV2 reality show's voiceover man appeared on yesterday's (June 3) Lorraine to announce the first couplings won't actually be decided by the Islanders.
TV SHOWS
digitalspy.com

Abigail's Party

Currently watching this for the first time ever. Very entertaining. Beverly is a character. Lucky you. I mean that most sincerely (folks). It's quite the spectacle. Beverly is, to me, quite an open book. What you see is what you get. But Tony is something different, altogether. ("Something different!"), his relationship with Ange is excrutiating and yet he is politeness personified to the likes of Sue.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Corrie Discussion Thursday June 2nd 7.30pm : Confessions

Going out shortly so tonight's instalment will have to wait ... I dunno, I go out for one evening and Imran dies. You can’t go on, thinking nothings wrong, Pork Pie. Tonight I plenty of Sean and plenty of Lovely Pretty Non Violent Victim Kelly Who Didn't Punch Nina. Especially on her high horse moralising to everyone about their appalling behaviour.
TV SHOWS
digitalspy.com

Shawn Mendes covers Bruce Springsteen’s “Dancing in the Dark”

Shawn Mendes "sings" Bruce Springsteen’s classic “Dancing in the Dark” in his new Tommy Hilfiger commercial. This sounds like a Glee version. Terrible. She doesn't have the range. Posts: 1,438. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 03/06/22 - 08:22 #2. It's not too bad. I was expecting one of...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

This series feels different- cheap is the best way to describe it.

I think we can all agree this year’s show has been a dull one compared to previous years- no real standouts; no runaway winner for the whole show. The auditions really hardly show the comically-rubbish acts anymore, and the ones it portrays that way aren’t really even that funny these days. As well as that, some of the shite that’s gone through to the live shows. (Titan? Ranger Chris? Suzi Wild? Ben Motherfucking Nickless?) definitely wouldn’t have gone there in past years and to make matters worse, the judges chose them to be there (over acts that were unanimously positively received in the auditions) yet still slag them off. Now I don’t mind BGT being harsher again- but when they’re full of praise in the auditions all the time, and miserable **** in the live shows- it really sucks the fun out of it. It’s been refreshing to see some buzzes in the live shows I suppose but I think it shows how weak the roster of people through has been this year, and it just makes the judges come across really hypocritical when they’re all nicey-nicey at the audition and rude on the live show (Brian and Krystal…..).
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy