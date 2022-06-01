Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Stephanie Beatriz replaced in new horror movie

I think we can all agree this year’s show has been a dull one compared to previous years- no real standouts; no runaway winner for the whole show. The auditions really hardly show the comically-rubbish acts anymore, and the ones it portrays that way aren’t really even that funny these days. As well as that, some of the shite that’s gone through to the live shows. (Titan? Ranger Chris? Suzi Wild? Ben Motherfucking Nickless?) definitely wouldn’t have gone there in past years and to make matters worse, the judges chose them to be there (over acts that were unanimously positively received in the auditions) yet still slag them off. Now I don’t mind BGT being harsher again- but when they’re full of praise in the auditions all the time, and miserable **** in the live shows- it really sucks the fun out of it. It’s been refreshing to see some buzzes in the live shows I suppose but I think it shows how weak the roster of people through has been this year, and it just makes the judges come across really hypocritical when they’re all nicey-nicey at the audition and rude on the live show (Brian and Krystal…..).

TV SHOWS ・ 1 DAY AGO