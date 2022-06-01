ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skaneateles, NY

Instead of ‘No Mow May,’ plant something bees like (Your Letters)

By Your Letters
I disagree with “No Mow May.” Maybe it works in Cazenovia or Skaneateles, where there are lots of open fields, but not in residential neighborhoods where there...

chronicle-express.com

Learn about proper cemetery care with YCHC

PENN YAN — The Yates County History Center will host presenters Eric Lewis and Emily Oberdorf on Saturday, June 11 at 3 p.m. for a lecture about proper care and maintenance of cemeteries and a demonstration of how to correctly and effectively clean a gravestone. This event will take...
PENN YAN, NY
localsyr.com

3 restaurants fail health inspections, 2 with a critical violation: May 15-21

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of May 15 to May 21, 2022. Three restaurants failed their inspections: Denny’s on Thompson Road, a Domino’s in Baldwinsville and Apex Entertainment in Destiny USA. Denny’s and Apex Entertainment failed with a critical violation.
localsyr.com

Drop-off recycling in Onondaga County is about to change

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County has two drop-off locations for trash and recycling. After Saturday, June 11, there will only be one. The Onondaga County Resource Recovery Agency (OCRRA) announced on Friday that Ley Creek Transfer Station in Liverpool will close after its normal hours on Saturday, June 11.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

Where to Pick Freshest Strawberries in Central New York Fields

Now that June has arrived, it's almost strawberry season time in Central New York. A number of farms and berry patches are getting ready to open U-pick fields for the season. From strawberry pie and cobbler to strawberry shortcakes and milkshakes, there are so many options for the juicy fruit. You can even freeze them to enjoy all winter long.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
NewsChannel 36

Where do I take a stray cat?

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- With kitten season in full swing, some people with strays are panicking about where to take them. Elmira resident Ashley Armstrong-Furness found five kittens in a box with their mother on the side of the road. She said she knew she had to do something to help. She took them in with the hope of finding them a new home. She said she went to hand them over to two different shelters who were unable to take them.
ELMIRA, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca mobile home park ‘under siege,’ officials say

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Ithaca say a mobile home park is under siege. Alderperson George McGonigal says homeless people are causing problems at Nate’s Floral Estates. He says cleaner camping should be encouraged in the area.
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

Meet the CNYSPCA Pet of the Week: Charlie

Submitted by Donna Newman for the Central New York SPCA. If Charlie’s life was a movie, it would be “Groundhog Day.” He came to the shelter several years ago when he was surrendered by his owner. He was adopted for three years, but now he finds himself back at the shelter through no fault of his own.
SYRACUSE, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

New York State Man Arrested For Having Too Many Wildlife Feeders?

A state man has been arrested twice within a matter of days for something you may not have known you could be arrested for. The NY Department of Environmental Conservation says that feeding some wildlife, such as moose and wild deer is prohibited. Their website states that these laws are to "reduce risks associated with communicable wildlife diseases, minimize conflicts with deer (and other wildlife), and protect wildlife habitats.". However, deeding ducks and geese isn't necessarily illegal in New York, according to the DEC.
cnycentral.com

'The Wild' Animal Park opening four new Africa exhibits

Chittenango, NY — "The Wild' zoo in Chittenango is unveiling four new exhibits on Saturday. The new exhibits will feature animals from Africa including the Southern Ground Hornbill, the Warthog, Lemurs, and the Albino African Porcupine. The zoo has been preparing the exhibits for nine months. According to a spokesperson for the park, each new exhibit is constructed with a modern, natural zoo environment and built with the guest and animals' experience front in mind.
CHITTENANGO, NY
wxhc.com

Kory’s Place to Close; Owner’s to Retire

After 35 years in business Kory’s Place in Homer is to close it’s doors on Friday, July 1st at 2pm. Owners Kevin and Deb Slack are retiring. The diner located at 9 N West St, in Homer was a known favorite to many for their breakfast service, friendly and welcoming atmosphere, and their excellent service to all their customers.
HOMER, NY
Eagle Newspapers

The Creamery celebrates 30 years, hosts ribbon cutting

SKANEATELES — On May 23, the Creamery welcomed about 60 people to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the original opening of the facility. Several people who were at the original ribbon cutting, Bob Eggleson, Beth Batlle, Sally Holben and Jorge Batlle were in attendance. Also in attendance were community leaders such as Mayor Mary Sennett who read a proclamation marking the 30th anniversary of the opening of the Skaneateles Historical Society at the facility at 28 Hannum St. Town Supervisor Janet Aaron also sent a proclamation on behalf of the town which was read by Eggleston.
SKANEATELES, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York.

 https://www.syracuse.com

