Instead of ‘No Mow May,’ plant something bees like (Your Letters)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) -- With kitten season in full swing, some people with strays are panicking about where to take them. Elmira resident Ashley Armstrong-Furness found five kittens in a box with their mother on the side of the road. She said she knew she had to do something to help. She took them in with the hope of finding them a new home. She said she went to hand them over to two different shelters who were unable to take them.

ELMIRA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO